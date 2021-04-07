Place you are seeking: PISD School board member Place 4
Number of years in the district: Five
Occupation: Senior Cloud Computing Architect
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
Irresponsible budgeting is our biggest issue. We built the most expensive high school in the history of Texas, yet we can’t claim to have the best education program in the history of Texas. We have a school district that is understaffed, underpaid, under trained and has one of the highest tax rates in Texas.
How should PISD handle future growth?
We should be conservative on buying things that we don't need right away. For new growth and students, we should only spend when we need to. Instead, focus and spend our taxpayer money on our community who has been paying taxes for years. That’s community fairness.
For example, we don’t need to have 25,000 Chromebooks for the approximately 19,000 students attending PISD. Yes, the district has 25,000 Chromebooks and additional other personal learning devices. Chromebooks go out of date very quickly. My message is: Buy when you need things. Be responsible with our tax money.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
No. I don’t think our district is going in the right direction.
The district is reactive and is obsessed with the idea of “growth” but yet fails to hire and take care of PISD teachers, and other staffs.
We know we have more new students that will be coming. We can’t stop that. But we should follow a “pay as you go model” to tackle this extra growth.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
I don’t think there are any programs currently running that are good. I want to redirect our tax money to see programs that train our teachers more so that they are not overwhelmed and overworked I want to see programs that modernize our schools’ technology infrastructure so that our Zoom sessions don’t break often. I want to see programs where parents are allowed to participate and have a say in the curriculum that our children are taught. We are not happy with how things are being run, and we want more transparency.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
Don’t spend money on things that don’t work. Instead, be conscious of our tax money and spend that money on new educational tools such as virtual reality headsets, and kid friendly educational software. Don’t let our children fall behind in this high-tech job market.
Refocus our valuable tax money on training programs for teachers, so that they are not overwhelmed.
Redirect our tax money on more counseling on student mental health, and let’s not forget the teachers as well. We should recognize and admit that COVID-19 had a huge impact and stressed our students’, teachers’ and parents' mental wellbeing.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
I have held a lot of listening sessions with parents of PISD students, where I got my firsthand data and concerns.
Had Detailed Communication with teachers on programs and how their hands are tied.
Did Research on current PISD inventories, analysis of data regarding their purchase and viability of PISD services and studying the patterns PISD staffing and governance.
