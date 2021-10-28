Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 4
Number of years in Mesquite: 30
Occupation: Realtor
What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it? (Please limit your answer to this question to 100 words)
Crime is without a doubt our greatest challenge. As much as residents love nice parks, new businesses, libraries and other quality of life assets, they must feel safe or everything else is a moot point. My approach will be a heavy focus on rebuilding our police department and getting more officers hired and on patrol. Additionally, we must make sure we are doing everything possible to add new business and grow current businesses to help us pay for our crime fighting needs. It is also critical that we improve declining areas where crime tends to be an issue.
How do you think the city should be addressing crime prevention?
We must continue to heavily recruit and hire more officers and saturate the streets strategically with patrols. We must make a greater effort than ever before to help recruit neighborhood watch leaders for many neighborhoods around our city that do not currently have such involvement. We need more residents to participate and to take ownership of issues in our city. I am a firm believer that we must encourage community involvement and focus on civic pride. When we feel a sense of ownership, we are more likely to get involved. There are effective neighborhood watch groups that are doing good work that can be replicated everywhere.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
Given that our population continues to grow, we will have to continue to reinvest in our infrastructure to meet the needs of more traffic as well as have strong partnerships between city traffic engineering staff and the police department. This will not be an easy challenge to improve. However, with an intense focus and working with our regional partners, we should be able to continue finding opportunities for relief here and there. I will work closely with all of our area county, state and federal officials to get any resources they can provide.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
I think the city has done good job over the last few years to bring in quality housing developments along with new industrial and manufacturing entities that will bring in good jobs and future tax revenue. However, there is much more we can do to ease the burdens of small businesses. We should conduct annual reviews of policies to see if there are any areas where we can further reduce red tape and regulations where possible. For example, we should use technology to expedite inspections to help business open faster. Geographically, we need to focus on the southern sector to bring in retail and dining options. Also, far North Mesquite lacks these things. We need more reasons to keep residents in the city to prevent them from spending tax dollars elsewhere.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
The City of Mesquite has done a good job of how it spends money, but there are always new ways to improve and think out of the box. The current council has done that some with ways to save money on doing more work in house vs using contractors that are often expensive and don't always provide the best service. Given the continued property appraisal increases, our residents are going to be limited as to how much they can continue to pay in taxes, so the next Council will have to continue having conversations about what we really need vs what we may want. I would continue to seek new ways to do things in house, cut waste and use technology to its full potential.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I grew up in the Presidential Estates neighborhood and attended Rugel Elementary, McDonald Middle School and graduated from North Mesquite High School in 1988. I began my civic involvement in my early 20s by serving on Historic Mesquite Inc. and I worked on several city council campaigns in the 1990’s. I ran for council myself in 1990. I have served on the 4B Quality of Life Board and currently lead my neighborhood crime watch group that I helped create. I am a Trustee at my church, door greeter, teach Sunday school and am always ready to volunteer to help when there is a community need.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Simply put, I am a servant leader who is willing to put in the hard work, make the hard choices and be the bold voice we need in District 4. I believe I can make a difference and be a champion for our district. Too many of the neighborhoods in District 4 have been forgotten. They need an advocate and that person is me. Growing up in Mesquite, I saw our city when we were a flourishing and safe community in the 1970’s and 80’s. Although Mesquite has challenges, I believe the former is possible and even better right now. As a crime watch leader for my neighborhood, I’ve seen too many problems with increasing crime, blighted properties and loss of civic pride throughout our city. I’ve watched our police department lose too many good officers when we need more, not less officers on the streets. Positive change is possible and I think I am the best person to lead during this critical time.
I offer years of leadership service in the corporate world, in my church and community. I will offer a proactive and hands on approach. I am action oriented and productive by nature versus reactive. I like to get things done. As the next D4 Councilman, I will commit to holding a district wide town hall meeting once a quarter. I will strive to be at as many D4 crime watch and/or neighborhood meetings as possible. If there is a particular problem in a given D4 neighborhood, I will hold a meeting in that area to address the need in a timely manner. My goal is to spend time each month in different D4 neighborhoods getting to know residents and building rapport. This will allow me to better understand their needs and then get to work addressing those needs. Relationship building is a passion for me and sets me apart. Visibility, accessibility and communication is what the residents of District 4 desire. They want to see, hear from and know their elected representative. I want to know them too!
