Position sought: Prosper ISD school board trustee place 4
Years in the town: 4
Occupation: Financial Advisor
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
The biggest issue facing the district now is growth. While growth is a great problem to have, we must make sure that all students are equally represented in the district. This means teachers, counselors, principals, board members etc.
How should PISD handle future growth?
I believe they have been doing a decent job in trying to keep kids together as the zoning lines are redrawn. I think having focus groups or surveys from parents/students would also help guide the district as it grows.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
Yes, I do think the district is heading in the right direction. I believe this to be true because they continue to offer college readiness programs for our children at elementary, middle and high school levels. In addition to this, the HOPE Squad fills a necessary void. I am sure this great program [Hope Squad] will continue to grow and flourish.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
Yes, I believe the Spanish language program should be expanded and enhanced. Currently, only a small group of students are chosen in Kindergarten. If you are not chosen, you will not have an opportunity to learn another language until middle school. The students in the program perform well/above average as they progress through the program. Why shouldn't other kids be afforded this opportunity? I would like to see the program offered to children. (Possibly on a tuition basis).
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
I think the district should consider implementing "coffee with the board." Currently, most people in the district do not interact with the board or come to the meetings. This would give people a chance to get to speak with the board and talk about good or bad things affecting the district.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
I am a member of the three PTOs for the school which my children attend. In addition, I am on the Board of Gifted Minds Prosper, Rushing Middle School & PHS track booster club. I have also met and worked with the Director of Recruitment and Retention to help provide resources for a diverse teaching staff. Diversity is important for the entire student body. Children need to see people who look like them as well as people who look different from them.
