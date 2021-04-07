Place you are seeking: Prosper ISD School Board Trustee-Place 4
Number of years in the district: 10 Years
Occupation: Business and Data Analyst \ Entrepreneur
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
Prosper ISD, like other districts, is facing issues with school bullying on campus and in virtual classrooms. As a result, this unfortunately has contributed to some escalations and suicides. The disparity and racial undertone create negative and debilitating experiences that divide and cause many students to withdraw from their educational engagement and academic interest. I believed that we should implement programs within the districts to provide resources to students and their parents who have been negatively impacted by these cruel experiences. We should also expand the “Hope Square” program to all grade levels.
How should PISD handle future growth?
As a Data Analytics Business professional, I will use data trends to project, forecast, and drive greater successful factors for Prosper ISD. My background in the field can be an asset for educational and economical trend analysis to make sound and feasible business decisions for the school district. This will be a catalyst for maintaining the elite status in the Prosper ISD school system. Prosper ISD should use a growth model and statistical data to determine when school are needed. We should utilize the bond process and partner with home developers to provide grants to help with the costs of building additional schools within the subdivisions.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
The administration and board are looking at ways to implement programs to address school bullying and ensure all students are safe and not hindered in education by these types of debilitating distractions. The district values our student and staff. Prosper is in the process of building a third high school off Country Rd 125 to compensate for the continual growth in the district. The only other school issue that I feel needs attention is diversity and inclusion and fair hiring practices. There needs to be greater diverse representation evident with both teacher and administrators that represent the demographics of students being served.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
Prosper ISD has a program called “Hope Square” with only specific grade levels, however, I believe the program should be expanded to include all grade levels. The content reviewed and discussed will be grade level appropriate because all age levels from elementary to high school experience some forms of bullying. I believe this program with help children deal with one of the biggest problems facing schools around the world. These students are selected by their peers, which is awesome. Both of my children were selected to be members of the “Hope Square”. Children need to experience multicultural interaction to successfully engage globally as they grow and enter the halls of education in higher learning and thereafter workplaces that are comprised of various ethnic groups. Diversity and Inclusion must be a priority.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
Yes, I believed we should create programs within our districts that is focused more on social and emotional intelligence developmental for students and staff. This pandemic has greatly impacted our students, and parents may not have the support or financial resources within their families. Therefore, dispute resolution programs with certified mediators certainly would be a great addition to the Proper ISD. We should also implement a process for more transparency and open discussion for hard topics in schools, local government, and communities. Prosper parents should have more of an input regarding decisions the board makes as it related to their children.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
-Rucker Elementary PTA Member | 08/2010- 05/2018
-Spradley Elementary PTA Member | 08/2018- present
- Prosper ISD Sub-Teacher|2018-2019
-Big Brother and Big Sister of Collin County | 08/2016 -Present
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporation | May 2008- Present
Social Action Committee -Supporting the following initiative:
*Sponsoring Voter Registration and vote education programs
* Financial Literacy and Economic Empowerment (Smart Money)
* Racial Profiling
* Gender Equality
I also donate supplies and volunteer for concession for events and activities that my children are involved in. ( Music-Sports) etc.
