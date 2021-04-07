Place you are seeking: Prosper ISD Board of Trustees Place 4
Number of years in the district: 1.5 years
Occupation: Senior Supply Chain Manager
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
Due to the pandemic, parental involvement and parental rights in the district have been limited due to the application of the Texas Education Agency guidelines in place. I believe it is essential to maintain parental involvement and feedback to guide the district to achieve the highest levels of excellence. A school district serves the educational needs of parents, and without a consistent and engaged feedback loop with parents, our operating model could experience service level degradation. The district would be best served to refocus on foundational education services and the parental partnerships that informs decision making and live up to the district's motto of "Children First".
How should PISD handle future growth?
When the Town of Prosper approved the $1.337 Billion bond in 2019, 95% of the bond was focused on managing future growth and infrastructure needs. As with any long-term debt, the funds need to be managed carefully to prevent unnecessary waste through disciplined project management. The district is postured for future success and has the opportunity to make sure that the resources match the growth of our community, including specialized programs that are bringing people to this district, such as Take Flight. This means responding not only to numbers on paper but concerns from our community that may indicate that our resources may not match our current need.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
Like any school district that experiences a high level of growth year over year, I believe that Prosper has made the right investment into the physical infrastructure to handle the expected 32,000 students by 2025. An area where I see opportunity for the district to capitalize is having the right human capital investment strategy allocated to programs like special education and special needs that keeps pace with the expanding physical footprint of the district. I also see our district minimizing some areas of opportunity, such as keeping transparency and accountability forefront for our school board and administration. We cannot rest on our reputation of being "the best." That reputation needs to be maintained, challenged, scrutinized and discussed so that we can maintain it.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
1) I would like to see an anonymous avenue for those students struggling with mental health concerns to be able to receive comprehensive treatment plans in coordination with their parents, to heal emotional wounds and build resilience. As a person who struggled with PTSD and depression from military service, I know firsthand that psychological trauma doesn’t heal through a quick triage and an isolated counseling event. I also know that not all kids who struggle will feel comfortable driving the interaction and may need us to help give them the opportunities to ask for help.
2) I want to expand CTE (Career and Technical Education) partnerships to include the mikeroweWORKS Foundation and the pilot program established with Tarrant County College in 2020-2021. Four-year college is not the only avenue for a successful career pathway, and there has been a renewed emphasis on vocational and technical career fields through the pandemic. While we do have great certifications and programs in our CTE, we should continue to build on those programs to allow students to have as much opportunity as we can give them.
3) I believe it's important to keep teachers through our existing retention programs that include pay and benefits as well as creating competitive and merit-based incentives. For a district to stay competitive with other districts, it's important to keep high-performing and engaged teachers and provide opportunities for teachers seeking growth and development pathways. We should make sure that includes diversity of thought and opinion as well as experience to ensure we aren't creating a monolith, which may stifle opportunities for change.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
1) As a product of a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program in Lubbock, Texas which my father helped create in partnership with Lubbock ISD, I would like to see Prosper ISD create a JROTC program. As a school district, we need to reinforce the importance of building resilience and leadership capability in our children. The next generation of leaders is currently attending our district, let's help promote more effective leadership.
2) We have an obligation to help prepare students with a life skills focused curriculum so they don't come out of school lacking knowledge in areas like personal and family financial management, successful career pathing, professional networking, creating a personal brand and understanding how informed decision making today can help provide for future success.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
I have been actively involved with the Prosper ISD Board and Board meetings since my child began Kindergarten at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year. While we are new to Prosper as of 2019, we desire to be "all in." I know some people could see my tenure in the community or the age of my children as a deterrent, but I believe that involvement doesn't have to be something that is limited to our more "seasoned" parents or community members. Anyone can dig in and get involved. Anyone can bring themselves up to speed on where we are as a district and where we are going. Active engagement by our community is actually how it should be. Citizens need not wait for someone to tell them what is going on or how to think about it, they should keep a pulse on issues that are important and make a thoughtful determination for themselves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.