Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 4
Number of years in Mesquite: 39
Occupation: Retired Firefighter/Paramedic and owner of Boroughs Sign Company
What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it? (Please limit your answer to this question to 100 words)
Public Safety: Our City needs to continue to provide proper resources to Police and Fire Departments in order to protect and keep Mesquite safe! The city needs to work to not just hire more public safety officers, but to retain/keep those who have been hired rather than lose them to another city
How do you think the city should be addressing crime prevention?
Educating the citizens through existing and newly established neighborhood crime watch groups. In addition, working with MISD building trust and education with our school children.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
While being on council for the past 4 years, traffic speeds on our major streets and neighbourhoods has been a priority for me. Solutions are currently being discussed by staff to help resolve these issues. With our current police staffing, it is difficult for patrol to be at all areas that we know have speeding issues. While speed bumps have been discussed in the past, they have not been placed in our residential area due to emergency vehicle responses. It is something that is currently being looked at by the council and I will continue this discussion if re-elected. Solutions could be: speed bumps, speed cushions, raised intersections, traffic speed trailers and police radar.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
Mesquite is unique in that it has four highways intersecting the city. This makes Mesquite very attractive to not only retail businesses but also the industrial sector. Mesquite should continue to focus on balance development, as well as the development of affordable residential areas to continue to maintain a quality of life which the residents have come to request. Balancing all three should be Mesquite’s policy.
In order to have balanced development we need to attract more restaurants and retail in Southeast Mesquite.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Public safety and infrastructure are the two high prioritize in citizens surveys. Which the city currently budgets as top priorities.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
Mesquite Firefighter/Paramedic – 30 years of service
Keep Mesquite Beautiful Annual Trash Bash
Muscular Dystrophy Association “Fill the Boot” participant and Chairperson
MDA Camp Counselor - 2004 through 2019
Member of Mesquite AMBUCS
Special Olympics Polar Plunge Participant and Fundraiser
Participant in Easter Bunny baskets to Dallas Children’s Hospital
Participant in Santa gift donations to needy Mesquite families
Participant in Addressing Mesquite Day
Participant/Supporter, Ronald McDonald House
Certified Fire Safety Clown for Public Safety Education at Elementary Schools
North Texas Fire Academy Instructor – New Recruits
Member of Mesquite Fire Department Fire Corp
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Having grown up in Mesquite, becoming a Mesquite Firefighter, and growing up in a family-owned small business in Mesquite which I now own, gives me a well-rounded perspective of my city. Being the only candidate who has worked to save lives, made calls on burning structures, or ridden the ambulance to emergency medical calls, I have seen people at their most vulnerable times. You develop a sense of compassion and a drive to make their situation better – whether it’s by trying to save whatever you can of their home and belongings from fire, to saving a life in the back of an ambulance, to extricating someone from their vehicle on the highway - you develop that internal drive that doesn’t just leave when you retire. My internal drive is and has always been to always try and better Mesquite for all of its citizens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.