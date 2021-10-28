Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 5
Number of years in Mesquite: 26
Occupation: Retired Police Officer (45 years of service)
What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it? (Please limit your answer to this question to 100 words)
Public safety. Our city now has a population of over 150,000 with over 10,000 homes scheduled to be built. With the new growth we must continue to add police and fire personnel to meet the demands of our residents. In 2020, our Fire Department responded to 19,060 calls for service. This number will go up. Many residents have told me that public safety is a priority to them.
How do you think the city should be addressing crime prevention?
There are several thoughts that go into this, but one thing is that we can do much to keep us from being a victim. We must lock our vehicles at night to cut down on BMV’s. Secondly, lighting around your home. While lighting does not stop crime completely it does deter crime from occurring. Thirdly, crime prevention begins with criminal apprehension. For every offender taken off the street we have prevented future crime. To that end all of us must be the extra eyes and ears for the Police Department and call 911 when we see something suspicious. Then we fight crime by placing marked units in our neighborhoods to interact with our youth to build a relationship that will keep many of them from being criminals.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
I have suggested that we add motorcycles to our traffic division to be used in town only for traffic control. Currently our Traffic Division has only 6 officers, that is not nearly enough. We must add more officers to that department who will be dedicated to nothing but traffic enforcement.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
In District 5 and 6 the complaint over the last two years is there are no restaurants. As development continues in these Districts, we need to provide families a place to go out to eat without having to travel to the Town East part of town.
Is the city spending money in the right places?
Is there anything you would change? If you read my push card it reads “tough on crime and wasteful spending.” One of the first things I did was to hold City Staff accountable for what they asked the council to approve, and on many occasions did not approve certain spending because it was not in the best interest of taxpayer’s money. I have, and I will continue to make sure we are good stewards of your tax dollar.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
In District 5 for nearly 2 years, I have held District 5 meetings to discuss the needs here. I will continue to have the meetings as this is a great way to find out the needs of this community. As councilman in District 5 in the very beginning of my term I began to help constituents with a variety of issues. My push card also says, “vetted councilman with proven results.” I created a book that has the complaints I have addressed and intervened for my constituents. This book was on display at the Chamber of Commerce forum. I will continue to address the needs of my constituents.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I have 45 years in City and County Government work. My experience expands more than just economic development. I have worked with every City Department on a variety of issues and worked with budgets for many years. My experience is very widespread, and I have proven results of my fist term and will continue to serve this District and city.
