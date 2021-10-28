Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 5
Number of years in Mesquite: Retired from the City of Mesquite, Manager of Economic Development in 2017; Retired from First United Methodist Church, Senior Pastor, in 2021
What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it? (Please limit your answer to this question to 100 words)
Our citizens want a great quality of life and that begins by developing the tax base with strong corporations that provide living wages and that will become involved in the Mesquite community. All things flow from that mission, better Police and Fire Departments, better roads, better parks and recreation opportunities, healthy and vibrant retail areas, and lower taxes for everyone.
I have a proven track record in developing a tax base and will use my contacts and experience to attract new businesses to town, help our small businesses succeed, and help take Mesquite’s Downtown to the next level of success.
How do you think the city should be addressing crime prevention?
Increasing the number of patrol officers on the streets is first but it must be included with a program of focused deterrence to intervene with high-risk groups and individuals to prevent future crimes, primarily future violence.
Problem-oriented policing (POP) strategies should also be put in place by diagnosing and solving problems that are increasing crime risks, usually in areas that are seeing comparatively high levels of crime (e.g., “hot spots”).
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
Selective targeting of known areas of excessive speeding is one approach but that only goes so far. Neighbourhood street design and layout is a long-term solution in our new developments but in established neighbourhoods there are several design elements that can be put in place to help alleviate the problems. These range from “bump outs” at certain corners to landscaping and pavement design as well as additional speed trailers and possible road cushions.
The City should also be a leader within the region on transportation issues and be actively involved with the State on the improvements needed on US 80, IH 635, and the extension of SH 190 into Mesquite. I have a proven record of working with State and Federal agencies to have projects move forward and will bring that expertise to the new City Council.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
Reinventing retail spaces and experiences will be important as the retail environment continues to evolve. New mixed-use opportunities in our retail and commercial areas should be a focus as well as continued attraction of an industrial base for the community.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
The budgeting process needs to continue to be as transparent as possible and I would work to have staff find new ways to communicate the City’s goals, progress, and results. Increased funding for public safety is important and increased funding to stabilize and revitalize our older neighborhoods are areas where I would concentrate my efforts.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I have been on my homeowner’s association board for most of my years in Mesquite and currently serve as Vice President of the Opal Lawrence Estates HOA.
I am Vice President of the Emporium on LBJ Owners Association, Inc., the retail areas north of Town East Boulevard across from Town East Mall.
I am the Immediate Past Chair of the City of Mesquite Board of Adjustments.
I was involved with L.I.F.E., Lunch Is For Everyone, efforts to have all school children in Mesquite ISD have access to a hot lunch.
I have served on the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce board, the Dallas Regional Medical Center board, and am a former member of the Rotary Club.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I bring unique answers and experiences to a new City Council, and I am uniquely qualified to be a positive and uniting force. I bring experience, education, and enthusiasm to the District 5 place on the City Council with almost 30-years of experience in economic development, downtown development, and neighbourhood organization in Mesquite, Frisco, and McKinney.
I have built tax bases to provide needed services and my Master of Urban Planning from the University of Virginia provides me a unique background to better understand the importance of long-range planning and the vision required to keep Mesquite a vibrant and growing community.
