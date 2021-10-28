Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 6
Number of years in Mesquite: 12
Occupation: Finance, Accounting & Strategy Professional
What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it? (Please limit your answer to this question to 100 words)
I would say that there is three-way tie between infrastructure, public safety & economic growth and development. However all equally important, I would give precedence to economic growth and development as a concerning matter that will also give leverage in addressing the other two matters when you have a thriving economy.
In answering the questions, how would I address it? In working with city staff and the community, we need to assess the current state of the city and developing a plan for growth that includes doing a SWOT (strengths, weakness, opportunities & threats) analysis. We need to identify areas with the most growth potential and invest in them in a way that is conducive with that the city wants and also attracts people and businesses.
I am a huge proponent of building synergies and I think including surrounding cities in our plans because proximity to growth will affect our neighbors and other counties. That way we can establish joint initiatives for economic improvement. With a progressive state of mind, we need to embrace the future to address this matter too, keeping the future in mind is a key element. In working with city staff, council and the community we need to understand that growth plans need to remain flexible to account for future technological, economic and political changes. They should also put a focus on sustainable growth and investing in the technologies and industries that will shape the city of Mesquite's future. Getting everyone involved, is the simple and strategic thing to do. We will need to get as many people involved as possible (local businesses, citizens, state reps, etc.) which can help economic development succeed. That will entail establishing a rapport, regaining trust, being open-minded in hearing all sides before dictating what we think is best from a council standpoint.
How do you think the city should be addressing crime prevention?
Mesquite is only safer than 7% of other US cities and with a crime rate of 42 per one thousand residents, Mesquite has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes from the smallest towns to the very largest cities (neighborhood scout 2020 stats). We need to improve community policing that promote organizational strategies that support the systematic use of partnerships and problem-solving techniques to proactively address the immediate conditions that give rise to public safety issues such as crime, social disorder, and fear of crime.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
A part of my platform is surrounding infrastructure matters such as this to think through and brainstorm with the citizens and traffic engineers, some solutions would be yes to have officers readily available to serve tickets but there is also opportunities to improve traffic behavior by looking into the deployment of technology that could possibly curtail speeding such as but not limited to increase in red light/stop sign violation detection systems like the form of AI technology that is the automated license plate reader. There's also the implementation of adding speed bumps to residential streets and alleyways that don't impede travel that much.
When it comes to traffic, we have to do an assessment because the only way to address congestion effectively is to manage traffic. This can be done by removing physical bottlenecks by looking into adding lanes, widen ramps or simply modernizing some of the streets of Mesquite. Another factor we could look into when it comes to traffic is looking into some traffic management policies to address traffic flow. Traffic flow is most affected by sudden stops, many of which could be avoided with more widespread use of effective traffic management policies in altering speed limits or traffic light placements around the city that cause.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
The focus should definitely be in district 6 primarily and all over Mesquite. We’re a growing city and we also lack amenities and attractions to remain competitive and attractive amongst our neighboring cities.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Efforts and fiscally responsibility are being done currently but there are strategic measures that could be considered to further the city that have lacked in my opinion. I would like to take the initiative to just re-assess the overall expenditures we currently have and do some sort of cost-benefit analysis and then make sound decisions surrounding that and efforts on how best to generate further revenue.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
Being a part of numerous fraternal, non profit and organizations in general that heavily focus on community service (from feeding and providing to the less fortunate, youth mentorship, re-entry programs for felons, job/educational training, etc.). Aside from that, advocating for matters of importance for all individuals that are of personal interest.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I believe I bring a sense of balance as a councilperson is a representative of all of the people, not a champion of a special interest group or a narrow perspective. Philosophically a good candidate is one that brings a balanced view. Being balanced also means being able to work well with professional city staff while not automatically deferring to their judgment. I chose to run in this election because I believe the time is right to have a council that is as diverse as our city. The time is right for unique perspectives that reflect our growing and diverse community. My professional experience, board governance and community based leadership is needed so that we have that broad spectrum of understanding to ensure when decisions are made at the council table, they are a reflection of the entire community. I am also not afraid to speak my mind or ask the tough questions that will be needed at the council table because I want to be the voice of the community and advocate for matters of importance for the city. In the end, I am always thoughtful, transparent and honest in decision-making processes.
