Place you are seeking: Prosper Town Council Place 6
Number of years in the city: Seven
Occupation: Retired Commercial Real Estate executive
What is the biggest issue facing Prosper, and how would you address it?
The biggest issue facing Prosper will be the council’s ability to balance the “Small Town Feel” with smart and sustainable growth. Residential growth is inevitable, but the town needs to balance that growth with commercial development that meets the needs of the community. The council should focus on providing Police and Fire with the facilities and tools to maintain our safety and security. Improving roads also needs to be a priority as many are still dirt or asphalt and are in constant need of repair. Attention to parks will again become critical as the community outgrows Frontier Park and plans are made for improvements to the town’s parks, trails and recreational facilities. The thoughtful implementation of the recently-approved bond program is essential to achieving many of these objectives.
How should the town handle future growth and development?
Much of this question is answered above. The town should plan for significant growth, and the bond program addresses many of the needs that will result. The council has established standards for new development, including: open fences along public spaces, landscaped berms along major corridors, minimum landscaping requirements, minimum lot sizes, barriers and buffers between commercial and residential development and strict commercial development standards. The town will need to forecast and provide for the upcoming needs of the Fire and Police as well as water, roads and parks as the demand for these services increases.
Is Prosper heading in the right direction as a town? Why or why not?
My family moved to Prosper because I believe it is headed in the right direction. My daughter is raising her kids here and my wife and I have become part of the community. While I believe it is headed in the right direction, I believe there are significant challenges that will result from the inevitable growth. Town services for a primarily residential community can get expensive for taxpayers, so developing a commercial tax base is a must. The Dallas North Tollway offers the best opportunity for that growth, but the council needs to be proactive to pursue and incentivize corporate offices along with quality shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Is the town spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
I believe prior councils have spent funds wisely, but I will take advantage of my accounting and finance background to dig into the budgets. The most important issue with the city budget is to maximize transparency with the taxpayers. This applies to the operations and maintenance budget as well as the capital improvements budget provided for in the recently approved bond program. This is done with open communication throughout the budgeting process, which will encourage debate and result in a better budget.
What is your history of community involvement in the town/area?
I served as a member of the Prosper Charter Review Committee, Prosper Executive Development Team, Prosper Downtown Development Committee and am currently Chairman of the Prosper Planning and Zoning Commission. I have served on three HOA Boards including the Gentle Creek Estates HOA. I served as a director on the Irving Chamber of Commerce, the Irving Convention & Visitors Bureau and The Real Estate Council of Dallas. I was also on the Coppell Planning & Zoning Commission and served on the Las Colinas Association Board. I was instrumental in organizing Gentle Creek along with neighboring residents to successfully work with the Town to realign the future expansion of Coit Road and minimize its impact to residents. I also rallied Gentle Creek residents to support Whitley Place in their fight against a 380 bypass through Prosper.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I have the time, energy and experience. I am motivated to see Prosper remain/become one of the premier communities in North Texas to raise a family (for my daughter and grandchildren) and retire (for my wife and me).
