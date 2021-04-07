Place you are seeking: Prosper Town Council Place 6
Number of years in the city: Five
Occupation: Senior Manager of Market Research and Analytics
What is the biggest issue facing Prosper, and how would you address it?
The main issue that faces the Town Council currently is responsible growth while maintaining the unique environment of Prosper.
To ensure a thriving community, the council should focus on sustainable and responsible growth through thorough evaluations of proposed businesses entering the marketplace, allocations for community parks and recreation and a culture initiative focused on both the arts and sciences with diversity as the driving focus. These efforts should support an overall strategy of making Prosper one of the most desirable and diverse locations for living, learning and leisure activities.
With this growth comes the need to increase our infrastructure, including improving roads and expanding the capacity of our first responders. Our current bond program allows for new fire stations. Oversight of this project will be critical to ensure funds are allocated appropriately and timelines are met to minimize disruption due to construction.
How should the town handle future growth and development?
In addition to my previous response, my vision for Prosper businesses would be to support an injection of both local business owners as well as the continued support of national and regional chain businesses. I fully support the revitalization of the downtown area and would like to see it thrive along with neighboring downtown areas as a destination for shopping and dining. For existing businesses, there should be an incentive to promote culture and diversity and community engagement. For new businesses, there should be incentive based on their community outreach and value that they will commit to bringing to our town.
Is Prosper heading in the right direction as a town? Why or why not?
Prosper is definitely on the right track. Clearly, we are growing at a tremendous rate. From the Town Council to the Mayor’s office to the School Board, it’s be imperative that all branches of Prosper government continue to work in tandem. We must ensure funding is used judiciously will be key in maintaining course.
Is the town spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
With the current plans to develop our downtown and increase our infrastructure, we are spending in the right areas.
What is your history of community involvement in the town/area?
I am involved with our son’s school and help coach his baseball team. When time permits, I volunteer with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), Habitat for Humanity, and Samaritan Inn.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
With 15-plus years of business research, product development, and consumer empathy, I have the experience to understand and represent the voice of our citizens. Listening to the residents and business owners of Prosper and acting in their best interest is what this position is all about. We must make sure that Prosper’s town council is comprised of individuals that are reflective of all Prosper citizens, making Prosper “A Place Where Everyone Matters”.
