Debbie Anderson

Place you are seeking: Mesquite City Council Place 6

Number of years in Mesquite: Retired (Insurance Administration)

Occupation: 26

What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it? (Please limit your answer to this question to 100 words) 

Economic Development is needed for the growth in Mesquite and especially in district 6 we will be unable to provide the necessary funds for street repairs, public safety needs

How do you think the city should be addressing crime prevention? 

Mesquite is actively recruiting more patrol officers and I believe this will be the next step in providing better crime prevention.

What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region? 

Again, with more and officers on patrol we can begin monitoring those troubled spots and begin to get speeding under control. Street racing has also become a dangerous aspect in our City.

Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?

District 6 is about to boom with large housing developments, we need to focus on bringing in more retail and restaurants in the southern part of Mesquite. Our tax  revenues will benefit as well as the quality of life for us in District 6.

Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?  

I believe the City is providing the necessary services for our City.

What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?

Mesquite Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association – President (current) member since 2012

Creek Crossing Community Watch- past president (16 years)

City of Mesquite 2020 Census Chair

Planning & Zoning Commissioner/Chair (4 years)

Mesquite Heart Board -VP

Citizen of the Year 2020

Women in Service Excellence Recipient 2018

Why are you the best candidate for this position? 

My proven leadership in the Community for 20 years places me in the best possible position to continue to serve Mesquite.

