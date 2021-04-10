Place you are seeking: McKinney ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 t-Large
Number of years in the district: 28
Occupation: Retired Educational Administrator
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
Recovering from the pandemic is our biggest issue. This pandemic has brought on many concerns for the district: academic, social-emotional, health, safety, hunger, homeless are just a few of the major issues that we face as this pandemic year ends.
As a district, we must make a true commitment to use any resources available to solve these issues.
- Academic- Protect and increase when needed “Time on Task,” teachers will tell you that “time” is what is most needed to help any student at any level to either remediate or advance. Ensuring that all students are prepared for the future global workforce.
- Social-Emotional-provide counseling support to address mental issues, we know this pandemic has caused many students mental anguish that can’t be ignored.
- Using a “Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs” approach, seek out community resources and corporate partnerships to help address the safety, hunger, health and homeless issues.
How should MISD handle future growth?
A good way to determine how to best handle future growth in the district is to look back and study how it has successfully handled growth in the past. Two major factors that have helped MISD be successful in district growth management in the past and can help us manage our growth in the future are:
- Strong Office of Finance that manages the MISD finances in a conservative yet effective manner. This approach has enabled MISD to address present fiscal responsibilities head on while at the same time making investing for the future a priority. A strong Office of Finance is essential to managing future growth.
- A strong Bond program. Bond programs are the most effective way that a district has to address future growth. A study of the last four MISD successful Bond programs addressed huge needs for the district, the last bond in 2017 money to support the “1 to the World” technology plan, which provided a lap top for every secondary student in the district. The 2021 Bond to be voted on in May will address future growth needs five to 10 years into the future.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
Yes, it is my belief that the district is heading in the right direction. MISD has one of the most diverse student population in Collin County. MISD celebrates that diversity and honors all the positives that diversity brings to the district.
MISD has the needed resources to address any and all academic challenges that present themselves. The district values staff by providing ongoing training, needed classroom resources, campus-level instructional support and competitive pay with that is on par of equal to surrounding ISDs.
The district as a whole strives for academic excellence while maintaining fiscal responsibility. Over the years, MISD has outperformed the region and state in all subject areas. Fiscally, MISD spends more of its budget on Instruction than the state average and spends about a third on administration as the state average.
MISD continues to head in the right direction.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
Caldwell Elementary School’s dual language program is a lighthouse program. A recent survey indicates that close to 40% of parents in our Title I campuses stated that the No. 1 language spoken in the home was Spanish. This indicates that there is a need for the program. As a board member, I would work to ensure that there is a continuation of the program into the middle school and then the high school allowing for a needed transition for the program K-12.
Demographics in Texas clearly show that Spanish will be the No. 1 “English as a Second Language” (ESOL) in Texas for the foreseeable future, this only adds to the need to enhance this program.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
Although technically not a new program, the district’s STEM Program should be enhanced to ensure that the core philosophy, of integrating all four disciplines into a cross-disciplinary program that offers real-world applications and teaching methods should be supported to the fullest.
Doing so allows our students to learn strong 21st century skills to either further their education beyond high school leading towards a STEM career or be better prepared if they choose a post-high school work career path.
Also, technically not newly implemented programs but valuable enough for continued enhancement and support: AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), a nationally recognized college readiness program and the locally developed “Ready Set Teach” program which give high school students an inside look into the teaching profession, directing our students towards the teaching profession, are worthy of continued enhanced implementation.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
Current
President of the Community Liaison Committee, North Texas Job Corps.
Board Member Medical City McKinney Hospital
Member McKinney Police Chief's Citizens Advisory Committee
Board Member Baptist Immigration Services, McKinney
Board Member McKinney Housing Authority BOC, McKinney
Member Executive Committee, First Baptist Church, McKinney
McMurry University Board of Visitors
One Heart McKinney Grant Committee
Past
Team McKinney 2020 Census
McMurry University Advisory Board School of Education
Graduate Leadership McKinney 2013
President McKinney Council of LULAC #608 (2003-2010)
Chairman McKinney Housing Authority Board (204-2006)
Chairman McKinney Family YMCA Board (2015-2016)
Chairman McMurry School of Education Advisory Committee (2010-2011)
Board Member 3e McKinney. (2015-2017)
Board Member Volunteer McKinney (2014-2015)
Boys and Girls Club of McKinney (1994-1996)
Collin County Habitat for Humanity (1995-1997)
Holy Family School Collin County Grand Jury 2008
McKinney Citizen’s Police Academy (2000)
McKinney Citizen’s Fireman Academy (2001)
