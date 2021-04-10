Place you are seeking: Place 7/At-Large
Number of years in the district: 6
Occupation: Program Evaluator
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
MISD faces a range of issues that require healthy and informed discussion, and the biggest issues I see relate to a lack of transparency and engagement with our community to tackle these issues together. Whether it be polices about the use of technology and measures to safeguard devices or bullying prevention, the board needs to conduct all business in open meetings with agendas that represent community concern and that allow for fulsome discussion. In addition, I propose more robust and routine reporting to the community. Specially, an annual report on the state of our schools that addresses what programs the district is funding, who is being served, who is being left out, and how well these programs are performing. I also propose an enhanced strategic plan that more reliably establishes baselines, goals, targets, and timeframes so we know where we are and where we want to go.
How should MISD handle future growth?
Right now, McKinney as a city is growing, but school enrollment—even before the pandemic—had been slightly declining. The district should work to understand what is behind the trends and not equate overall population growth with growth in the student body. MISD can best handle future growth by regularly partnering with city demographers and planners to understand where the growth is projected and what that means for individual schools’ capacity, busing services, and resource allocation. Additionally, the district needs to revisit how it zones families and schools and perhaps reconsider the current practice of sending students crosstown to middle schools and high schools that require significant commutes and increase city traffic and district busing costs. Another approach would be to better engage with the home school parent communities to discern any trends in the reasons for their choice and any specific ways MISD could improve to potentially recapture these families. MISD must also consider the role of technology in the future and discuss the possibility that virtual learning in some capacity may replace the current-day norm of school building-based learning.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
It is difficult for me to tell with certainty because the district’s current strategic plan does not have reliable measures, and baselines and targets are missing. With my approach to strengthen our plan, and to have an annual “state of the schools” report, all in our city would be better positioned to answer this question.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
Before expanding or enhancing programs, I favor the development of a catalogue and annual report that clearly illustrates what we are already funding and how each program serves our students. This provides a foundation to understand where to make improvements, where to reduce any overlap or duplication and where we may have gaps. Developing this catalogue and annual report would be my first priority. In the absence of that and based purely on my own research, some examples of other programs that could benefit from enhancement include (1) the bilingual program—strengthening it at Caldwell Elementary and adapting it to other campuses to make its emphasis on cultural competence, biliteracy, and academic achievement a nationwide model; (2) the application of a STEAM framework in all our classrooms (i.e., one that unites science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics) so that even our youngest children are exposed to the interconnectedness of these disciplines and best prepared for careers that will require these skills; and (3) our community and business partnership program to provide student internships and to pursue potential funding sources for new district initiatives.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
Yes, a program to more routinely evaluate and report out on our services and programs—as previously stated—and a program to increase engagement with the community. Right now, parents are mostly encouraged to get involved through parent teacher associations or organizations. However, these groups do not exist on every campus and are predominantly focused on recognizing and appreciating teachers and raising funds for specific campus-based services. Those efforts are to be applauded, but many parents have other talents and skills to offer the district that remain untapped. I support a parent advisory council and mechanisms to publicize the different task forces and committees that the administration forms. The current practice of relying on principals to recommend participants misses out on those parents who aren’t yet involved but would like to be and just don’t know what opportunities exist to do so. We also need to tap into the teachers and form teacher councils to provide feedback and input, and better leverage the business community by constituting a business-school district alliance.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
I have two young children in MISD, and they are my vested interest. They have directly experienced some programs MISD operates, including speech and dyslexia, and I know the challenges and opportunities our children and teachers have. I am also a business owner in McKinney and we have partnered with dozens of schools and student organizations to raise funds for their activities. In addition, I am Vice Chair of the McKinney Library Advisory Board, where we actively work to engage the young people in our community. I also serve as the President of my church’s Women’s Club and am a teacher’s aide in our parish’s youth education programs. In 2000, I graduated from the Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership McKinney Program, which gave me a unique perspective on governance and management in our city.
