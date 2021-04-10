Place you are seeking: At large Place 7
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
The biggest issue we face is the damage caused from the COVID protocols. Our children's mental health and wellbeing is suffering as well as their education. We have lost 1,100 students, and 600 high school students were required to return to school because of failing virtual learning. The children comply with the restrictions because of fear of getting in trouble or being bullied. Teachers are struggling to teach both in-person and virtual students which has impacted the quality of education and performance. We send healthy kids home to quarentine for 10 days, only to fall further behind. I would end these unnecessary protocols and allow students to play freely at recess, and learn and engage in a normal healthy environment in order to thrive. Allow teachers to engage with full facial expression and group work. Restore trust and accountability through transparency and doing what is best for students.
How should MISD handle future growth?
We need stability in our district in terms of enrollment and performance before we decide to ask the taxpayers for additional bond funding. I want to see McKinney ISD as a leader in education that will attract families and students and that includes raising our school rating from a B to an A. We have a D rated school in our district and several C rated schools that need our attention. There are more opportunities for education than before, and our enrollment numbers are not matching the families moving to the community. We need to show that we provide the best education possible for our students through strong academics and extracurricular activities. We need to provide the metrics on how our school is performing without parents having to request data through open records.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
We have incredibly dedicated teachers, and we need to support them in their efforts to teach the students. I don't feel we are headed in the right direction. We have board members serving 20 and 30 years and have been far more reactive than proactive. There is a big disconnect between the school board and parents/teachers and years of board members voting 7-0 on everything. It's time for a positive culture shift that include open meetings with discussion, transparency and accountability. How are we currently measuring our success as a district? We are responsible for the students in our district, not the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) or the TEA (Texas Education Agency), and we need to make decisions in their best interest, not just follow what other districts around us are doing.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
The dual credit program is fantastic for students to take advantage of. Continuing to partner and expand with Allen Technical College to offer trade certifications and making sure all students know about these opportunities.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
I would love to work with the teachers on this and get their input. Meeting with them often, finding out what is working and what programs they would like to utilize and expand. We also need to focus on making sure our students are prepared for the real world, career and employment.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
My husband Brant and I have lived here for eight years with our three children and love this community. I am currently a private music teacher and licensed Realtor of over 20 years. I have served as the PTO President of Cockrill Middle School in 2018-2020 working with parents and teachers, a substitute teacher in 2018 and have been an active volunteer working in classrooms, or organizing choirs and talent shows. I love to serve and work with others. During COVID, I helped organize an academy with certified teachers who were able to teach homeschool children as well as public school students who fell behind.
