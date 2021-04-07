Place you are seeking: Prosper ISD School Board Place 7
Number of years in the district: Four
Occupation: Pastor
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
The biggest issue facing the district right now is growth. While most of us are rightfully celebrating, many of us also recognize that this growth opportunity presents unique challenges. My contribution to the solution would be to bring my unique skillset to the planning table. I bring a differing cultural perspective and that of a special needs parent to the table. Additionally, I will bring previous board experience. I presently serve on the boards of 1) Disability Rights Texas – our state’s protection and advocacy organization for individuals with disabilities including those dealing with mental health concerns and 2) Down Syndrome Guild of Dallas. Lastly, I bring a working knowledge of managing a multimillion-dollar budget. For the last 15 years, I have served as executive pastor and CFO of our church congregation of over 6,000 members. As we manage growth challenges, we will definitely need exercise fiscal accountability and responsibility.
How should PISD handle future growth?
PISD must be careful yet strategic as we seek to handle future growth. The demographers have provided quality data. The data is, however, a forecast. As a district, we must be careful how we make solid plans based on the forecast. At the same time, we have to be strategic about it. If we are too careful with the data and lean too far on the conservative side, we could find ourselves in overcrowded campuses which becomes stressful for everyone at the campus level (principals, teachers, support staff and students). Of course, this would then become an issue for district administration. It is as though we must continually seek to find the growth curve and stay only slightly ahead of it so that we aren’t behind. But we can’t get too far ahead of it or we will have a brand new facility with no students in it or no funds to pay staff to educate our learners.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
Yes. About 12 months ago, Prosper ISD transitioned from one exemplary leader (Dr. Drew Watkins) to another one (Dr. Holly Ferguson). Dr. Ferguson is a longtime Prosper ISD staff member and has been on the leadership team for several years. Her vision for our district aligns with the current strategic plan in place for our district. I believe that as long as our leader leads us down a path that follows the published strategic plan, we are headed in the right direction.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
We moved to Prosper ISD for the Special Education program offered in our district. We love it. At the same time, I would like to see it expanded and enhanced. Each morning and each evening, our son rides by his home campus so that he can attend the campus where his particular program is offered. This is the case for so many of our special need students/families. I would appreciate it so much more if our district were able to offer equal quality programs at each of the (home) campuses. This is, yet, another unique challenge that we must find ways to address/solve as our amazing district continues to grow.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
Some families have begun to feel as though the leaders of the district are not hearing their input, views and comments. I believe we can seek to enhance our opportunity for parental/community input. I have much appreciation for the virtual coffees recently implemented by Dr. Ferguson. It would be a good idea to offer parents a periodic opportunity to speak and be heard. Of course, this opportunity is offered at monthly school board meetings during the open public comment period. While I’ve regularly attended school board meetings for the last three years, I’ve noticed that very few take advantage in this setting. I propose that a less formal – periodic “Lets Talk” session be used as an opportunity to provide for a two-way communication channel.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
• Campus level – Involved at Baker Elementary School
• Campus level - Involved in mentoring program
• Campus/District Level - Involved in site-based committee
• District level - Involved in strategic planning committee that developed the 2019 – 2025 Strategic Plan that guides our district
• District level - Involved in most recent bond committee
• District level - Regularly attend monthly school board meetings for last 3 years
• District level – Ran for Prosper ISD School Board Place 2 in 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.