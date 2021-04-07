Place you are seeking: Prosper ISD School Board Trustee Place 7
Number of years in the district: Five years in the district
Occupation: Homemaker
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
Our rapid growth, along with health and safety of our staff and students, are the biggest issues facing Prosper ISD. The role of the board is to support the administration and staff in addressing challenges and carrying forward the level of excellence we all expect. With that being said I would:
• Maintain current and ongoing efforts to create safe learning environments.
• Advocate programs that prepare students for their next chapter after graduating.
• Continue to support development of programs that support the whole child.
• Continue to cultivate learning environments that thrive with respect and kindness.
How should PISD handle future growth?
As we know, the growth of PISD is here for the foreseeable future. We had a big win for the district when the 2019 Bond Program passed. This program allows the district to borrow funds and sell bonds to build our much-needed new facilities. With new facilities comes the need to recruit high caliber staff. Advocating at the local and state level to get the funding needed to support public education will be key in helping ensure this can happen.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
I absolutely think Prosper ISD is heading in the right direction. Often times with growth comes some growing pains. I see those as an opportunity to find creative and lasting solutions that support staff and students alike. In the past, PISD has faced challenges head on. The district continues to welcome suggestions that have helped evolve it into the great district it is today.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
Even the best programs can be expanded or enhanced as new technologies and tools become available along with an ever-evolving understanding of children’s educational needs.
In speaking with parents in the community I am hearing that our Special Education programs, though they have a solid foundation, require some additional support to continue to meet the demand of children who need these programs.
Continued commitment to developing the “whole child” though programs that enrich student’s education including fine arts and athletics. One such program is Suzuki strings. Suzuki strings started in PISD in 2016 at Windsong Elementary. This school year, the program expanded to its second campus, Johnson Elementary.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
I would love to see Spanish offered at the K-6 grade levels. While PISD currently offers trade courses in high school, I would like to see development of a trade program as an alternative to the traditional four-year college path.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
• Prosper resident for five years
• Tenured PTO President at both the elementary and middle school level
• Four years of PISD PTO involvement allowing me to better understand student, staff, parent and administrative perspectives
• Actively involved in the Prosper ISD PTO Council - currently serving as Vice President
• Selected member of the 2019 PISD Bond Political Action Committee
• Currently part of the District Site Based Planning Committee
