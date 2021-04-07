Place you are seeking: Frisco ISD Board of Trustees, Place 7
Number of years in the district: I’ve lived in district for 11 years.
Occupation: Higher Education Professional
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
COVID-19 has been a challenging time for our students, teachers, staff, and families. Our district and board have balanced staying future focused while working to solve the daily challenges that this crisis has presented. Our goal was to take advantage of every moment that our community of children were in our care (online and in person), and to provide the excellence in education for which Frisco ISD is known. Quality student outcomes and creating a safe and physically and mentally healthy environment for teachers, staff, and students remained our top priority and is always the central focus going forward. The next three years will present COVID-19 recovery-related challenges with both academic progress and mental health support, and our board will need to balance these areas with both resource allocation and support as our staff continues to work on the individualized needs of each and every one of our learners.
How should FISD handle future growth in its student population?
Frisco ISD is a destination district for families around the globe. With thousands of students joining our district every year, we have grown between 4% and 30% annually since the early '90s. The district has worked during these decades of fast growth to consistently balance offering both robust academics and opportunities to our community of students. We work with demographers and district staff to plan in the short and long term for this growth in order to respond with new school construction and attendance zone realignment so that students across the district have equitable opportunities and small class sizes. Our efforts have been supported by the community with the passage of bond elections, the most recent in 2018, my first while serving as a trustee. Continuing to manage this growth is a top priority. Since joining the board in 2018, we have authorized projects (new campuses and specialized structures) in order to balance class sizes and expansion of student opportunities and programming. We’ve opened four new campuses in the last three years and have three campuses (two high schools and one elementary school) in progress right now. We anticipate another 15,000 to 20,000 learners joining us before we’re at buildout, and we want every future student to have the same excellence in education that students have today in Frisco ISD.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
I believe in public education, and I believe in Frisco ISD. I also wholeheartedly believe that our district is headed in the right direction and has been on a great trajectory for decades. During my first term, our board has worked diligently to meet the individualized needs of our students by expanding choice and innovation in programming, academics, extracurricular opportunities, and in hiring and retaining the best and brightest teachers, staff and administrators to partner with our students and families as they travel through our hallways on their way to becoming young adults. With an over 98% graduation rate, our students are excelling at a rate almost 10 points higher than the state average. Our high school students are taking AP exams at a 26% higher rate than other districts in our region, scoring 3rd highest on their ACT exams, and 2nd highest on their SAT exams out of the 20 largest districts in the state. Our focus on the individualized student learning experience, investing in our teachers and staff and the allocation of resources from the board perspective with student success as our focus is a sound practice and one in which we will always continue. In Frisco ISD, our focus on the whole child model promotes long term development and success of our students and incorporates innovative instructional practices, robust FISD in-house written curriculum, physical and mental health resources, social and emotional learning and support, and preparation for success in college, career, or military. Every student and every family in our school district has unique needs and goals, and our whole child model in conjunction with our student opportunity model which manages fast growth while keeping class sizes low, allows us to meet those needs in a pioneering and collaborative approach. In addition, over the last 3 years, we have increased teacher compensation by 4.9%, the largest increase in more than 15 years, while maintaining one of the lowest ISD tax rates in North Texas, and the lowest that Frisco has seen in decades.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
In Frisco ISD, we follow the student opportunity model, which allows for a robust set of academic and extracurricular opportunities for all of our students. This model allows for small campuses and graduating classes compared to districts across the state of the same size. As we continually work across all of our campuses to create future-ready learners, and to provide inquiry-based learning experiences in all subjects, we assess and reassess existing programs to make sure that our students have the most breadth and depth in campus offerings. As our district continues to grow, so will the need for expansion of opportunities. I believe there are three programs that we should look into expanding: AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), the Navy National Defense Cadet Corp (which launches Fall 2021), and our RAIL (Reaching All Innovative Learners) system.
AVID is a program currently offered at two of our middle schools (Hunt and Staley) and two of our high schools (Frisco and Memorial). This program identifies students who are in the academic middle and supports and encourages them to take advanced coursework. The goal of this program is to close the achievement gap and to match students with trained AVID tutors to aid in furthering advancement in coursework and college readiness. I would love to see this program expanded to other campuses.
The second program that I’d like to see expanded is the Navy National Defense Cadet Corp. (NNDCC) which launches with its first class at Lebanon Trail High School in Fall 2021. This program is the precursor to the Navy JROTC program. The current Board of Trustees was thrilled to work alongside our incredible FISD staff to approve this program in May of 2020, and we look forward to seeing our students serve their community, become leaders in their class, and participate in area competitions through this unique offering. Once we are able to assess how the first year of this program goes, I would support its expansion to other campuses or in launching the full version of the Navy JROTC program.
Finally, our RAIL system offers students both rigorous online instruction and afternoon and evening tutorials for a variety of courses. As we continue to grow in enrollment and in student diversity, we will need to grow this program to meet the ever-changing needs of our student body. I look forward to supporting growing this offering that is very unique to Frisco ISD.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
Annually, we survey our students in order to identify what is important to them across programs and district offerings. At the same time, our curriculum and instruction department continues to enhance and/or evaluate interest in current programs while also looking for ways to make sure all students have every opportunity possible to have the best education in and out of the classroom to prepare them for their next endeavor. During my first term, we have added the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, the Navy National Defense Cadet Corp., expanded CTE (Career and Technical Education) courses and pathways, AP (Advanced Placement) courses, dual credit courses, partnerships with institutions of higher education (Students starting with the class of 2022 have the opportunity to graduate from high school with an Associate’s Degree), and STEM based curriculum like robotics, video game programming, and computer science.
We pride ourselves on taking both student and community input as we launch new programs and initiatives for our over 64,000 learners.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
FISD Service (Current and former)
First Elected to the Board in 2018
Elected by fellow Trustees as Board Vice President in 2020
FISD Long Range Planning Committee (Financial Transparency Sub-Committee)
FISD Insight Class of 2018
Frisco Education Foundation Advisory Board Member
Frisco ISD Council of PTA’s Ambassador Level Member
Wakeland High School Theatre Booster Volunteer
Community Involvement
Frisco FastPacs Governing Board Member
Frisco Women's League Member
City of Frisco Volunteer
American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 178
Educational Involvement
Steering committee for Dallas ISD’s Conrad High School
Advisory Board member for Dallas County Community College (Richland College)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.