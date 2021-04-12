Place you are seeking: Seeking Re-election to Place 7
Number of years in the district: 20 years
Occupation: Teacher, Sherman ISD
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
For the nine years that I have served on the Board of Trustees the answer to this question has been “Growth.” However, I believe that the biggest issue that we face, both as a district and the state, is being referred to as the “Covid Deficit.” The amount of lost instruction due to last year’s shutdown and this year’s quarantines and positive tests could have a long-term effect on our students. We must do every thing possible to get our students back into the classroom and keep them there. Then, we must follow Dr. Maglisceau’s lead in a renewed focus on Curriculum and Instruction to help fill in the learning gaps that occurred over the last year. I am in a unique position, as the only professional educator on the Board, to support those efforts.
How should CISD handle future growth?
Celina ISD is following the examples of some of our neighbors that have gone through tremendous growth in recent years. We hired a new superintendent with experience with this kind of growth (Rockwall ISD). We have a long-term plan that was developed with community support and we have worked closely with demographers with a good track record of predicting when and where the growth is coming. We have worked hard at efforts to keep Celina’s unique culture intact while absorbing the tremendous growth that has already started. I believe that we are taking the right steps, but need to be diligent at making sure that our infrastructure is prepared for all of the students that will be moving to Celina ISD.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
I would like to answer these two questions by saying it is not the role or responsibility of a Board of Trustees to propose or initiate programming. Our role is to set the vision of the district and then to ensure that district policy and procedures align with that vision. Our top priorities will always be student and staff safety, both their physical safety as well as their social-emotional safety, and providing the best educational experience possible. Our primary goals in taking our strategic plan forward will be 1) A safe, civil, and collaborative culture, 2) Effective teaching in every classroom, and 3) A guaranteed and viable curriculum.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
I have had the privilege of working with Celina students as a tutor, mentor, and advocate for the last 20 years. I developed my ACT Prep program while working with Celina students, helping them to earn more than $1,000,000 in college scholarships through increased ACT scores. I have served on the C.A.R.E. scholarship committee and wrote the QB Club Scholarship. I volunteer at Gracebridge food bank and on the Ministry Team at the Trails Church. I have had the joy of supporting my three children in athletics, cheer, color guard, theater, choir, and UIL academics. Finally, I have had the privilege of serving on the Board of Trustees for the last 9 years. I was chosen by the Board to serve as Secretary for three years and Vice-President for the last three. I have served on the Budget Committee and as a delegate to the State TASB Assembly multiple times.
