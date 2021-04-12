Place you are seeking: Place 7
Number of years in the district: 10
Occupation: Pizza Hut - Food Safety and Quality
What is the biggest issue facing the district right now, and how would you help to solve it?
The pandemic is the biggest issue facing the district right now. Ensuring the safety of all students and faculty continues to be a priority. I know that when it comes to the health and safety of our children, our parents must be actively involved. It is very important that all parents feel heard and their feedback, recommendations and solutions are welcomed. Now more than ever it is imperative that the district partner with the parents, teachers and students to drive solutions. Parent committees that work in conjunction with the school board would be a great way to ensure the best solutions for all in our district. Any issue facing the district can be solved through collaboration with our parents, students, and teachers.
These are challenging times for everyone and now more than ever we need to be working closely with our parents to understand their concerns.
How should CISD handle future growth?
The CISD has a plan to ensure we stay on target to meet future growth. The district should revisit these plans bi-annually to ensure they remain relevant with the community’s expectations and needs. Expanding the district's relationship with the community will help them to understand the needs of the district as it continues to grow. Creating more opportunities for involvement should be a priority as the district grows. Today, there are limited opportunities to get involved with decisions that impact the district, it should be much easier to participate at any level.
Do you think the district is heading in the right direction? Why or why not?
The district is heading in the right direction with regards to infrastructure; however, the district should do more to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion as an organizational priority. There is nothing in any of the plans, values, or goals of the district that addresses equity, diversity, or inclusion. Maybe the lack of diversity in leadership is the reason. The district should be a reflection of the community it serves. How can we inspire and empower students if a large percentage of our district is not represented anywhere within the district?
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples.
Yes, as a female working in the science field, I would love to see more programs around STEM for every grade. We should be more active in robotics, computer science, and science especially developing programs that encourage girls to participate. Dual Language, and ESL programs starting in Elementary would be great especially considering the district is 24% Hispanic. There is always a huge demand for ESL programs.
Not all students choose to pursue a college degree, it would be wonderful to see more around technical training for our students who choose to pursue other paths. We could work with Collin County College to help us develop programs.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
We should consider opportunities for our teachers to further their education. Creating programs to offer scholarships for our teachers to pursue higher education would be a great incentive for teachers.
More culture-based programs and additional language programs starting in elementary would be a great way for students to gain an appreciation for different languages and cultures.
Internship, apprenticeship and job shadowing programs would be helpful for students to learn about a particular field of interest. Online options for advanced classes or for technical routes would allow students to dive into their field of interest quicker.
What is your history of involvement in the district community?
PTA and volunteered at school with both of my children
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.