On Tuesday September 8th, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) investigators arrested 18-year-old Zize Wu at his home in Plano for Possession of Child Pornography and Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography.
Collin County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified Wu as an person utilizing the internet to traffic in child pornography through an undercover investigation, the details of which are not available to the public.
It is unclear to what extent Wu may have been involved in distributing the images online. Captain Nick Bristow, Public Information Officer for the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, simply said that law enforcement believes Wu showed intent to promote child pornography.
“A lot of the time, these people will possess and share (them) online, which in essence is promoting them,” Bristow said.
Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Plano. Evidence recovered at the scene included over 2,200 child pornography images from a single device. Law enforcement located additional devices and seized them for further forensic examination.
Bristow said that the methods used to detect Wu’s criminal activity online are confidential.
“We do not reveal the methods about how we locate these folks,” Bristow said. “This is an investigative technique that we don’t reveal.”
Bristow explained that providing more information could potentially allow other criminals to cover their footprints or evade law enforcement investigations.
If convicted, these charges carry serious penalties. In Texas, possession of child pornography with the intent to promote or distributecarries a sentence of two to 20 years in state prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
Since the case is still under investigation, there is no more information available to the public. Wu is being held in the Collin County Detention Facility.
“We want to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety and Plano Police Department for their assistance in this investigation,” a Collin County Sheriff’s Office press release stated.
