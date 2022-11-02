Blaire Bayless

Plano West senior Blaire Bayless follows through on a swing during Tuesday's bi-district playoff against Allen.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

WYLIE — For the first time in 81 days, the Plano West volleyball team stepped on the floor looking to bounce back from a loss.

The Lady Wolves didn't part the regular season on the note they had hoped for, falling in five sets to rival Flower Mound in their District 6-6A finale and having their gaudy win streak halted at 27 matches.

PW VB

Plano West seniors Brooke Bowers (3) and Katelyn Ruhman (4) are all smiles after a point late in the fourth set of Tuesday's bi-district playoff.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments