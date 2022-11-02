WYLIE — For the first time in 81 days, the Plano West volleyball team stepped on the floor looking to bounce back from a loss.
The Lady Wolves didn't part the regular season on the note they had hoped for, falling in five sets to rival Flower Mound in their District 6-6A finale and having their gaudy win streak halted at 27 matches.
But it wasn't something the team dwelled on for long.
"I think they were really ready," said Cooper Phillips, West head coach. "It was a disappointment because of the winning streak, but it took them about a day to realize that they still won district, made a huge run and did a lot of really good things."
On Tuesday, the Lady Wolves reset and began a new streak, one they hope culminates in a trip to the state tournament. And despite a game effort on the other side of the net from Allen, West pulled away down the stretch to seal a 3-1 victory (25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15) in a Class 6A bi-district playoff match from Wylie High School.
FINAL: @planowestvb 3, @ALLENVBALL 1Plano West shifts gears in a big way with a 12-2 run to close out set 4. Acrobatic tip by Katelyn Ruhman for match point, as the Lady Wolves advance to the area round. Heck of a showing by Allen over the final 3 sets vs the 6-6A champs. pic.twitter.com/qTRl5Z03gZ
West started and finished the night on resounding notes. The Lady Wolves opened the first set with an immediate 8-2 advantage and closed the fourth set on a 12-2 run. The latter broke a 13-13 tie, with West taking charge of the frame with six consecutive points. Practically all came with senior Blaire Bayless behind the service line, and although that stint didn't produce an ace from the Lady Wolves' top hitter, her heavy swings did well to unravel the Lady Eagles' serve-receive.
"We talked a lot about serving today. Our main goal isn't necessarily an ace — of course, it's a great thing to do — but our main goal is to take someone out of the play," Phillips said. "Usually a middle, but with Allen, they play all over and that makes it hard to decide who to take out. But if we can get the pass to 10-12 feet against a good passing team, we're doing our job at the service line and that's what Blaire did."
West held Allen without a kill over the match's final 21 points, limiting the Lady Eagles to just six total in the fourth set. Bayless, meanwhile, uncorked six of her own during that frame, complemented by three from fellow senior Katelyn Ruhman, who lobbed an acrobatic tip over the net and through the Allen defense for match point, 25-15.
The Lady Wolves' late surge spoiled what had been a resilient showing from Allen, which succumbed to a hail of errors in the opening set opposite 11 kills and three aces from an energetic West bunch.
That also resulted in a 10-point set win for West, but the balance began to shift in the second set. Allen committed just five errors and established the one-two punch of junior Alyssa Boyte and freshman Kennedy Crayton, who combined for nine kills in the frame.
It was enough to keep the No. 4 seed Lady Eagles game for much of the set, but the totality of the Lady Wolves' firepower won out behind a 6-2 run to close for a 25-19 win and a 2-0 lead.
"Once we got over some nerves and realized that this is what they've got, we realized we could play with it a bit better than we did the first set," said Stephanie Poole, Allen head coach. "I think once that commitment happened, we took off a bit and did some really good things."
FINAL: @planowestvb 3, @ALLENVBALL 1Plano West shifts gears in a big way with a 12-2 run to close out set 4. Acrobatic tip by Katelyn Ruhman for match point, as the Lady Wolves advance to the area round. Heck of a showing by Allen over the final 3 sets vs the 6-6A champs. pic.twitter.com/qTRl5Z03gZ
That carried over into the third set where Allen led start to finish. The miscues piled on West early, and the Lady Eagles capitalized to the tune of 14 kills — including six for Boyte and five for Crayton — while keeping the Lady Wolves from finding their rhythm on offense. And although West rallied on multiple occasions, Allen didn't budge and averted the sweep.
"You could see the team build and start putting some things together. Set three was pretty sweet to watch," Poole said. "You're going up against a team averaging almost 12 kills per set and a team with very few losses. To look across the net and see that you're challenging one of the best in the state, you can't ask for more than that."
@ALLENVBALL stays alive! Allen turns away multiple rallies by Plano West and takes set 3 25-21 to avoid the sweep. Freshman Kennedy Crayton had 5 kills, including a couple down the stretch to help Allen get some separation from the 6-6A champs. pic.twitter.com/9Wgg55vIp9
Allen continued to cook early into the fourth set as well, building a three-point lead and battling the Lady Wolves to a 13-13 tie before West caught fire down the stretch to deter the Lady Eagles' upset bid.
"In the third, our first contact really struggled. Defensively, I think we were good enough but serve-receive wasn't where it needed to be," Phillips said. "We just broke down and we don't play good volleyball when we struggle in serve-receive. After the third, our big focus was taking a step back."
The Lady Wolves regrouped and avoided the fate that sank the Nos. 1 seeds from 5-6A and 6-6A during last year's bi-district round, where both Flower Mound and Denton Guyer went one-and-done at the expense of the fourth-place team from each district.
"Last year, I was part of the three-way tie for fourth in this district (at Plano) and we lost on a play-in," Phillips said, "and then we saw the two top seeds go down. You're thinking, 'Oh man, that's how good these districts are that our fourth-place teams could do that.'
"I knew Allen was good and we know that from here on out, everyone we see is going to be good. It's the playoffs. They respected what Allen could do, and they deserve a lot of credit because some of their kids kept scoring no matter what we did. We knew it would happen, but we did just enough to get it done tonight."
The Lady Wolves advance to the area round, scheduled to meet Richardson Pearce later this week at a time and place to be determined. Allen closes out its 2022 campaign at 22-17, qualifying for the playoffs for the second time in as many years under Poole. The Lady Eagles are projected to return nearly two-thirds of their roster for next season.
"One of our seniors, Kaitlyn Parrott, commented that this was one of the most fun matches they've played all season," Poole said. "You're in a must-win situation, but at the same time playing that hard and competitively can be so much fun. That makes me happy to hear a senior say that even though we didn't get the outcome we wanted that this was fun, exciting and a pleasure to play together with their teammates."
So we meet again: Fifty photos from Tuesday's bi-district battle between rivals Plano West and Allen
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.