Plano ISD’s virtual learning program admitted 1,111 students in grades kindergarten through sixth out of roughly 1,600 who signed up, a Tuesday presentation to the Plano ISD Board of Trustees revealed.
Courtney Gober, Assistant Superintendent for Student, Family and Community Services for Plano ISD, indicated that the withdrawal was voluntary and that further withdrawals were halted on Sept. 14.
“Once we had the initial enrollment of 1,600 students, we made decisions as a district to move staff,” Gober said. “On Sept. 14, we realized we had a lot of parents wanting to drop or withdraw their enrollment from the virtual academy. The problem was this: there was no teacher for them to go back to, because remember: we took that teacher and reassigned them either to the virtual academy or to another campus.”
Pursuant to Texas Senate Bill 15, which the state legislature passed in September, enrollees in a public school district’s virtual learning program must show satisfactory academic performance and not exceed 10% of the district’s total student body.
Plano ISD’s virtual learning program consists of roughly 2% of its total enrollment.
Other updates on the program were given in the board’s Tuesday meeting, including a new rollout of Chromebooks and blended learning workbooks slated for October and an open enrollment period for the 2022-23 school year in December.
