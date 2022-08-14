For the last 54 years,First Presbyterian Planohas hosted a clothing ministry, where community members donate gently used shoes and clothing to be distributed to those in need. Clothing ministry founder, Mary Anne Miller, still heads the operation.
After 150 years of service to the Plano community, Rev. Angie Mabry says the First Presbyterian of Plano has chartered on a new path for community engagement.
Since 1871, First Presbyterian of Plano has been a part of the community, offering services to those in need. It has occupied three different buildings before settling on 15th Street and Jupiter Road in 1957. For the last 54 years, it has hosted a clothing ministry, where community members donate gently used shoes and clothing to be distributed to those in need. Clothing ministry founder, Mary Anne Miller, still heads the operation, Mabry said.
In 2020, the church had shut down its clothing ministry and was in a transitional period, looking for a way to help residents within a mile radius during the pandemic. After some searching, the church got in touch with Lance Olinski, who ran a street-side showers operation, allowing homeless Planoites to take a hot shower each week.
“We asked what clothes they put on after they shower,” Mabry said. “He said that they wear what they came in with.”
At that moment, the church found its new initiative – to partner with the street-side showers operation to clothe the homeless.
“This was something we were already doing, so we brought these two things together, and this new ministry was born called Street Side Clothing Ministry,” she said.
The new initiative has been running for two years and is continuing to grow. As the church gained funding, it began investing money into finding clothing that homeless residents were asking for, including jeans, shoes or specific sizes of clothing. First Presbyterian of Plano is also looking to partner with other churches and seeking younger volunteers to help deliver the clothing to those in need.
“We're always willing to collaborate with others,” Mabry said. “If you have enough small organizations collaborating with each other you can really make a big difference in the community. That's what we would like to see.”
The church is slated to hold a celebration for its 150th anniversary on Sept. 17. It will begin with a 10:30 a.m. sermon and will have a 4 p.m. organ concert. The church’s clothing rooms will also be open to community members to learn more about the church’s clothing initiative.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
