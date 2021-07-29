The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a possibly fatal crash that occurred around the intersection of the Sam Rayburn Tollway service road and Ohio Drive at approximately 5:16 p.m. Plano Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene roughly six minutes later.
According to Plano Fire-Rescue, an 18-wheeler with an attached trailer hit an overpass along Ohio.
“The cab had a lot of damage, and we had to extricate the driver,” said Capt. Peggy Harrell. “It was a 45-minute extrication.”
A medical helicopter arrived at the scene and had blood products available on the scene. The driver was transported by ground to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano, where they are being treated for injuries.
As of writing, first responders are still trying to ascertain if any other occupants were in the vehicle.
This story is developing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.