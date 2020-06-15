Plano Fire Rescue

Several residents of Arbor Hills Memory Care were transported to local hospitals after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms today. 

According to Plano spokesman Steve Stoler, Plano Fire-Rescue was helping to issue tests when 19 residents showed symptoms for the virus.

"Families of the patients who were taken to hospitals are in the process of being notified," Stoler said.

Texas State Health Services and fire-rescue are working together to disinfect the facility, according to the city. 

As of Sunday, there are 1,667 cases of COVID-19 in the county. The state reported 20 new cases in Collin County over the weekend. 

