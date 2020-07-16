Plano PD

An incident at an apartment complex in north Plano ended with two gunshot wounds and a shaken up resident.

At around 1:40 a.m. Monday morning, Shane Morris ran out of his apartment at the Thornbury at Chase Oaks Apartments to help what appeared to be a minor with a gunshot wound. But Morris said police were already on the scene. 

According to Plano police spokesperson David Tilley, the incident was drug-related. The two individuals involved are reportedly "not being cooperative."

But Morris wants more answers.

"I don’t care what he was doing, to me, he was a kid laying on the ground leaking life and my heart broke," Morris said.

According to Tilley, both individuals were hospitalized and their wounds were non-life-threatening.

