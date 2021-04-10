Plano Council
There are 16 candidates running for Plano City Council and 10 running for the Plano ISD Board of Trustees in the May 1 general election. Early voting will take place April 19-27. Here are the questionnaires the candidates filled out for Star Local Media.

The following Plano City Council candidates did not respond by Star Local Media’s deadline:

Kayci Prince (Place 4)*

Nassat Parveen (Place 4)

Chris Robertson (Place 7)

*Incumbent

