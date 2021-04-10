Plano ISD
File photo

There are 16 candidates running for Plano City Council and 10 running for the Plano ISD Board of Trustees in the May 1 general election. Early voting will take place April 19-27. Here are the questionnaires the candidates filled out for Star Local Media.

The following Plano ISD candidates did not respond to the questionnaire by deadline:

Shafik Ben Guesmia (Place 1)

Ajihwaga Felli (Place 2)

Angela Powell (Place 2)*

Marilyn Loughray (Place 6)

*incumbent

