The Panthers began the Tony Benedetto era in impressive fashion last season, opening the year with their first 3-0 start since 2018—the program’s last playoff appearance.
However, the brunt of a challenging district schedule, coupled with injuries and some hard-luck close games, contributed to an 0-7 finish to the year.
During the offseason, Benedetto and his staff made it a point to develop depth by teaching skill players both sides of the ball in the event injuries occur. Coupled with a full offseason under the head coach and stronger continuity within the team’s offensive and defensive systems, East hopes to take another step towards playoff contention this fall.
It helps to have a leg up behind center, particularly in a district where six other teams graduated their starting quarterback, and East has senior Drew Devillier back at the controls for his third year as a starter. Verbally committed to Rice to play both football and baseball, Devillier passed for 2,210 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.
East figures to have speed on the outside between seniors Jaylon Hatcher and Ezra O’Neal III, both of whom qualified for the state track meet last spring, with seniors Caden Warner and Josh Palma bringing additional experience to the receiver position.
Sophomore Travis Agee is a name to watch amid a young stable of running backs, while senior Desmond Smith could also see time as a rusher after impressing in the spring.
The Panthers should be in good hands up front where four starters return, led by seniors Corbin Glass, an Air Force commit, and Ralee Jackson.
East has plenty of talent in the trenches on the other side of the ball as well, with senior Chima Chineke, verbally committed to Iowa, back for his third year starting on defense. He’ll help anchor the defensive line alongside seniors Jadyn Lindsey and Ire James.
In addition to spelling East’s rushers in the backfield, Smith will lead the way as a three-year starter in the secondary. Junior Andrew Earls is another defensive back who the Panthers have high hopes for this fall.
