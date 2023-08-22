As the 2022 season came to a close, so did the varsity careers of a senior class that helped reinvigorate the Wolves’ football program under head coach Tyler Soukup.
West has since turned the page during the offseason, welcoming in the next wave of up-and-comers to the varsity spotlight, and that’ll mean a plethora of new starters this season. The Wolves graduated three-quarters of their 2022 roster and are only projected to return as many as seven starters from last season.
But Soukup sees plenty of potential in those upstarts and is hoping that the growing pains that can coincide with having a young roster were weathered during the spring and summer.
While West projects to be inexperienced in several position groups, one area that will lead the charge from the onset is the offensive line. That unit is anchored by senior Tyson Jones, an all-district tackle who Soukup said has been “the very best version of himself” during the offseason. Senior Jack Wolverton started numerous games up front at guard, and the coaches are encouraged about the progress made by sophomore Max Wright.
That group will be blocking for a largely new crop of skill players, although senior Demetrious Willis did see time as a backup running back last season, scoring three touchdowns on 38 carries for 165 yards.
Willis will helm the run game while West sophomore Jordan Grant takes the reins at quarterback. Injuries at the position afforded some playing time for Grant late last season, and he’ll be looking to senior Sam Grimes and juniors Sebastian Langley and Jak Kirkpatrick as options at receiver for an offense that should feature some different wrinkles from last season, according to Soukup.
The Wolves’ defense has a reliable anchor at linebacker in senior Jamie Seguin, who the coaching staff feels can pick up the slack left by alum Johnnie Ingram, who led 6-6A in tackles as a senior. Ditto for junior Spencer Effinger, another standout at linebacker.
West will look to senior Tyler Allen to lead the way up front, joined on the defensive line by senior Keith Bradley and junior Avery Kessner. Senior Xavier Brown, meanwhile, headlines the secondary with the team anticipating big things from junior Jacob Duke on the back end as well.
