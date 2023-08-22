Screen Shot 2023-08-22 at 3.26.25 PM.png

As the 2022 season came to a close, so did the varsity careers of a senior class that helped reinvigorate the Wolves’ football program under head coach Tyler Soukup.

West has since turned the page during the offseason, welcoming in the next wave of up-and-comers to the varsity spotlight, and that’ll mean a plethora of new starters this season. The Wolves graduated three-quarters of their 2022 roster and are only projected to return as many as seven starters from last season.

Screen Shot 2023-08-22 at 3.26.35 PM.png

