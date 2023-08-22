For the first time since 2018, the Wildcats enter the season looking to build off a playoff appearance.
Plano capitalized on three wins to open its District 6-6A schedule, which wound up paying dividends later on as the team clinched a postseason berth by outlasting Hebron and Flower Mound on a tiebreaker.
The Wildcats made gains in three seasons under Todd Ford, gradually improving their win total each year, and now Cody White takes the reins in hopes of continuing that progression. White returned to the Metroplex following a successful run at Brentwood (Tenn.), where he won four consecutive state championships from 2015-18 during an 11-year tenure.
There’s already familiarity in place with White having previously coached with Plano defensive coordinator Zack Smith at Denison, and that side of the ball has plenty of carryover in returning talent.
There are multiple all-district selections within the front seven, led at linebacker by senior Jeff Sekula. Senior Grant Miler is another contributor at linebacker, while junior Rodney Jones compiled an all-district year of his own on the defensive line. Fellow junior David Nwabuoku gives Plano a versatile option at either level, in addition to spelling as a backup H-back on occasion.
The transfer of Texas Tech commit Jaxon Lee, now at Frisco Lone Star, left a void on the defensive line, but Plano has since shifted senior Jonathan Benson to that unit after starting on the offensive line last season.
Junior Rohon Kazadi leads the secondary alongside juniors Michael Lee and Donald Smith, while Plano could use juniors DJ Hamilton and Jordan McCroy as potential two-way players. Those two will see plenty of time at receiver as well, as Plano projects to be fairly young at the skill positions on offense.
Senior Josh Campbell has played on both sides of the ball as well but figures to spearhead Plano’s rushing attack this season.
Senior Jack Thomason, meanwhile, takes the reins at quarterback after leading the junior varsity team last season. He’ll pace a revamped Plano offense, with White and offensive coordinator Chuck Reid implementing an up-tempo, vertical passing attack reminiscent of the styles deployed by Art Briles and Josh Heupel.
The Wildcats’ experience on offense instead lies up front, led by all-district sophomore Brock Schlef. Junior Ronnie Brown, senior Kushal Paritala, junior Warren Krasnesky, junior Rushil Doshi and senior Gibson Garrett could also contribute on the offensive line.
