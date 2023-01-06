As the Plano community steps into the new year, city and school district officials take a look at some wins from 2022 and areas of opportunity for 2023.
The city of Plano saw a number of accomplishments this past year, including the opening of H-E-B's second DFW location and the fire department’s new training facility, as well as progress on developments such as Collin Creek Mall, Granite Park, Beacon Square and more. The city has also seen strides made to update its infrastructure to help offer better commutes through the city and longer-lasting roads.
As the city looks to 2023, it plans re-open Harrington Library after an extensive renovation project, as well as the new pool at Oak Point Recreation Center. The city aims to continue working on its roads and updating its infrastructure.
“We anticipate several more projects that fall in the category of adaptive reuse and major rehabilitation that would continue the revitalization of our commercial corridors,” the city said.
The city plans to continue to refining and enhancing its existing programs and services to meet the needs of the Plano community. City officials also plans to continue community outreach with programs like neighborhood leadership, telephone town halls, as well community events such as Texas Forever to get more residents involved with the city.
One new event will be the 150th birthday of the city, celebrating the history of the community while looking to the future.
“Plano community members can expect the city of to remain the city of excellence in a welcoming, professional, responsive, and respectful manner,” the city said. “We continue working to keep Plano the best value in the region and a highly desirable location for businesses and residents.”
Plano ISD also saw a number of wins including efforts put forth by a 70-member community task force from February through July to recommend priorities for the district.
“Their efforts culminated in a significant win for students and staff with the passing of a Voter Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE) and $1.34 billion in bond improvements in the November election,” the district said.
Plano ISD students earned numerous accolades this past year, including 105 students being announced as National Merit semifinalists in September, the district said. District-wide STAAR results also improved as the district continues its learning recovery efforts.
“We are particularly proud of the progress seen in third-grade bilingual reading scores, with 80% of bilingual students meeting 'approaches grade level,' compared to 57% in 2021,” Plano ISD said.
Looking to the new year, the district aims to add more opportunities and programming to enable all students to find a unique path beyond high school.
The district’s strategic plan, enabled by the support of our voters, aims to update schools and facilities, add additional safety measures, build a career and technical education center, refresh its technology and replace elementary school playgrounds to make them more accessible and inclusive for all students.
With the start of the 88th Texas legislative session in January, the Plano ISD leadership team and Board of Trustees plan to reach out to their representatives to advocate on behalf of its community.
“I, along with our Board Legislative Subcommittee, have already begun meeting with legislators to share district priorities, which include expanding funding for safety, security and mental health and wellness; addressing the inequities of recapture; adequately funding schools; creating meaningful and fair assessments and accountability standards; and preserving local control to face the unique needs of the Plano ISD community,” Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
