A major win for Plano in 2022 was the opening of HEB, according to the city. 

As the Plano community steps into the new year, city and school district officials take a look at some wins from 2022 and areas of opportunity for 2023.

The city of Plano saw a number of accomplishments this past year, including the opening of H-E-B's second DFW location and the fire department’s new training facility, as well as progress on developments such as Collin Creek Mall, Granite Park, Beacon Square and more. The city has also seen strides made to update its infrastructure to help offer better commutes through the city and longer-lasting roads.

