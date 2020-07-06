4th July fire Plano

Courtesy of Hollee McMurray. A fire at Lavon Farms began after the city's fireworks shot sideways Saturday night. 

 Hollee

At least three fires occurred over the July 4 weekend in Plano due to firework accidents. Several acres of land at Lavon Farms, a dairy farm on Jupiter Road, were burned from the city's firework show.

Witnesses of the show said they saw the fire start after fireworks tipped over and shot sideways. "The city of Plano may have to find a new spot to do their fireworks show next year, Twitter user Sam Johnson said. 

About 19 minutes into the city's show, "the fire began after a 6-inch mortar exploded inside its launching tube, resulting in a chain reaction of other nearby mortars exploding as well," Plano Fire-Rescue said in a release. 

No damages or injuries were reported. 

Fire-rescue responded to two other fires near Jupiter and Spring Creek and Oak Point Nature Preserve. The fires were reportedly extinguished just 30 minutes after the department was notified. 

