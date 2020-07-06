At least three fires occurred over the July 4 weekend in Plano due to firework accidents. Several acres of land at Lavon Farms, a dairy farm on Jupiter Road, were burned from the city's firework show.
Witnesses of the show said they saw the fire start after fireworks tipped over and shot sideways. "The city of Plano may have to find a new spot to do their fireworks show next year, Twitter user Sam Johnson said.
About 19 minutes into the city's show, "the fire began after a 6-inch mortar exploded inside its launching tube, resulting in a chain reaction of other nearby mortars exploding as well," Plano Fire-Rescue said in a release.
No damages or injuries were reported.
Fire-rescue responded to two other fires near Jupiter and Spring Creek and Oak Point Nature Preserve. The fires were reportedly extinguished just 30 minutes after the department was notified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.