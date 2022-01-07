With a new year now in effect, Plano is gearing up to expand and renovate its existing infrastructure as population and economic growth in the city continues.
Below are five major infrastructure projects that are slated to start or be completed in 2022.
Shiloh Road expansion
A widening of Shiloh Road’s stretch between 14th Street and Park Boulevard is in the works, with city officials expecting to open bids in early February.
“This is going to be a pretty huge project for us,” said Clay Lipscomb, Plano’s Community Investment Program (CIP) engineering manager, on Friday.
This project will have an anticipated cost of $15 million, Lipscomb said, and will include a bridge replacement near Park Boulevard.
Parker Road reconstruction
Plano engineering officials anticipate that they will open bids for a Parker Road arterial overlay this summer.
This reconstruction will affect Parker Road’s stretch between Custer Road and Roundrock Trail.
“It should be a pretty big undertaking for us, and it’s going to require some pretty extensive traffic control and phasing,” Lipscomb said. “It’ll be kind of a first experiment for Plano on redoing an entire arterial street.”
Park Boulevard intersection improvements
Intersection improvements along Park Boulevard will continue to be underway through 2020, with reconstruction of the road’s intersections with Coit Road and Jupiter Road already complete.
Improvements of the road’s intersections with Custer Road, Alma Road and K Avenue are expected to be complete later this year and, per Lipscomb, will give the intersections added turn lanes, an increased vehicle capacity and new turn signals.
Legacy Drive intersection improvements
Engineering officials are also working to expand the vehicle capacity of intersections along Legacy Drive, including those for Independence Parkway, Custer Road and K Avenue.
15th Street reconstruction
15th Street’s stretch from Municipal Drive to Jupiter Road will be reconstructed and, upon its anticipated completion later this year, will overhaul pedestrian crossings and give more room for on-street parking.
These measures, Lipscomb said, are expected to be conducive to Downtown Plano’s commercial economic development.
