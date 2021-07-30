In a special meeting held Wednesday, Plano City Manager Mark Israelson submitted a recommended $638.7 million balanced budget to the Plano City Council.
The 800-page budget proposal sets budgetary projections for the 2021-22 fiscal year and addresses every facet of the city of Plano’s operations. Below are five significant takeaways from the budget.
Your property taxes may go up
The city staff is attempting to implement a “no-new-revenue” (NNR) property tax, a tax in which the total taxpayer burden of this year does not increase compared to the prior year, with the exception of new properties.
While residential properties in Plano have incrementally increased in value over the past year, commercial properties in the city have seen a decrease. So while the revenues accrued from old properties will remain uniform, the allocation of the city’s total tax burden is expected to change.
“When we start discussing the no-new-revenue rate, I know a lot of people are going to say, ‘Well, if you’re passing the no-new-revenue rate, why are my taxes still going up?’” said Plano budget director Karen Rhodes-Whitley to the council. “On the no-new-revenue rate calculation, it doesn’t separate out single-family housing from commercial development. All it is saying is [that the city is] going to collect the same revenue this year as [it] did last year.”
The current tax rate of 44.82 cents per $100 is expected to remain intact through the beginning of the budget cycle, but Israelson assured, “We believe we will be able to achieve the ‘no-new-revenue’ tax rate [of 44.69 cents per $100] this year by the end of the budget cycle.”
Debts are being paid
Rhodes-Whitley said that while taxes could possibly increase in FY 2023-24, efforts are being made by the city staff to thwart this by paying off debts incurred as a result of the May 2021 bond referendum.
“We are trying to not have one and going ahead and just phasing in the cents to pay for that debt, and we’re starting now,” she said.
This will entail a projected debt raise increase from $0.111 to $0.1135.
City employees would get a raise
The recommended budget includes an across-the-board raise of 3% for all city employees, a move that will cost the city $6.5 million.
In an effort to remain a competitive employer in the job market, Plano will also offer compensation plan adjustments, training, equipment and 13 new positions.
“Our staff is our greatest asset,” Israelson said. “Our goal is to continue to attract and retain high-performing professionals to provide programs and services to the Plano community. We recognize that we’re in a competitive marketplace and must compete for talent within our market, including the public and private sectors.”
The city would pay less for water
The city will continue to pay the North Texas Municipal Water District last year’s rate of $2.99 per 1,000 gallons of water, but sewage and draining service costs have increased from $3.74 per 1,000 gallons to $4.00 per 1,000 gallons.
Still, Rhodes-Whitley said that due to a Texas Public Utility Commission appeal the city successfully filed against NTMWD along with Garland, Mesquite and Richardson in 2020, Plano will now pay for 26.1 billion gallons of water, whereas it paid for 26.7 billion last year.
After applause from the council chambers, Israelson noted that this is the first time a water expenditure decrease has happened in the city since 1988.
It hasn’t gone into effect yet
Plano City Council will vote on whether to adopt the tax rate in a Sept. 13 meeting, with further deliberation on the budget scheduled via a council work session on Aug. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.