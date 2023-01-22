Here are five things to do in and around Plano the week of Jan. 22.
The Writer’s Block
Join aspiring and experienced local writers at 7-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at the Schimelpfenig Library to exercise your creativity, share tips and request critiques. Each meeting offers unique writing prompts for participants. Come prepared to share or sit back and join the discussion.
Live after 5
Young Plano professionals are invited to a networking event from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Meso Maya, 4800 W Park Blvd.
Registration is open for this event which will include the opportunity to network with young professionals in the area and learn more about the Young Professionals of Plano (YPP) program.
Sanskriti 2023
Community members are invited to a cultural extravaganza by JKYog’s Bal-Mukund and Youth Club at the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas 1450 North Watters Road.
On Jan. 22, youths will have an opportunity to showcase their talents. Trophies and medals are available for winners and certificates for all participants.
Contests range in a variety of categories including performing arts, literary and speech, visual arts, quizzes and strategy contests.
Citizenship Classes
This series of 12 US citizenship classes is designed to help legal residents prepare for their naturalization exam. Learn civics, history, government, vocabulary, reading and writing necessary for the exam.
English and Spanish speakers are welcome. Presented by Light of Hope Immigration Law Center. Register at Schimelpfenig at your first session or register online: bit.ly/35oTYBk
The class will run from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Schimelpfenig Library.
Sit and Stitch
Do you knit, crochet, cross-stitch or have another hobby that uses needle and thread?
Connect with other creators while you discuss your project, share tips and tricks, and chat from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at the Haggard Library.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
