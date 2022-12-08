Date nights need not be boring, especially in our region. This list is full of unique and exciting places to plan your next date night destination. From arcades to escape rooms and thrills, check out these top spots around Collin County.
This list was put together with the help of a variety of online customer reviews.
3,600, 5-star reviews can’t be wrong, right? What is a date night without an exciting escape room? There is nothing like some hard core panic to bring a couple closer together. This epic escape room has plenty of variety from intense to fun. Guest reviews frequently mention the kidnapping room, which sounds intriguing, but I vote you try it out first.
2301 Central Expressway Suite 285 (972) 474-0111
Electric Gamebox
Located in the Grandscape Mall, this fun attraction was too good to not mention. It has amazing reviews from lots of happy guests. Electric Gamebox will give your next date night a competitive edge as you put your couple powers to the test with rooms like the Psychedelic Mansion. With private, interactive digital rooms that come complete with touch screens, motion tracking and surround sound...you need to add this place to your couple bucket list asap. According to the reviews, be prepared for any and everything. Also, not recommended for anyone with vertigo.
5752 Grandscape Boulevard (469) 305-2759
This adventure sports center in Plano has everything you need for an adrenaline rush filled evening. Explore a forest canopy via a treetop roof course. The courses are as hard as you want to make them, no previous experience required. If a workout plus bonding time is your style, definitely check out this fun attraction. Guests frequently mention the fun course variety and levels of difficulty that bring them back for another challenge.
5901 Los Rios Boulevard (800) 971-8271
Legacy Food Hall
Do you have trouble deciding where to eat out? It’s a common date night issue, but Legacy Food Hall has your back. They offer 21 different food stands and a fun event calendar full of activities and live music for 2022. Check it out here. Guests love the variety of food, and bonus: you can dress as casual or classy as you would like.
7800 Windrose Avenue (972) 846-4255
Located in The Colony, this is not your mama’s mini-golf course. The food and drinks and cute golf courses make this the perfect spot for a splurge date night. This unique establishment offers luxurious décor, with an extravagant menu. In short, it is an adult dreamland. Keep in mind, this is mini golf with 9, not 18 holes. Nevertheless, all the Insta-worthy decor will keep you busy filming your next trending post. Guest reviews frequently praise the food and drinks, which honestly might be the highlight of this fun place.
5762 Grandscape Blvd Suite 105 (469) 862-0151
Located in the Shops at Legacy, this wine bar and fresh grill is your spot for seasonal cooking and 52 wines by the glass. The menu changes with the season to feature 100% fresh produce. They use an oak-fire grill and brick oven roast; nothing is ever fried. The perfect place to enjoy a good meal, glass of wine, and conversation with the one you love. Guests love the healthy fare that is fulfilling but won't break those New Year’s resolutions.
7300 Lone Star Drive Suite C 100
Texas Wine and Wood
This DIY paint and sip business brings a mobile party to the DFW area, including Plano, where you can make one-of-a-kind wood signs. Offering seasonal appetizers and a unique DIY experience, this is the perfect date night for the crafty couple. Check out their Facebook page to see locations for the next pop-up party or sign up to host a party (turn date night into something you and your friends can enjoy). Guest reviews are full of pictures with those trendy porch signs. Why buy one when you can make one?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.