Learn about the department that touches the everyday aspects of a city's operation in a Q&A with Public Works Director Dan Prendergast.
What is the role of public works in the city of Plano?
The Public Works department here in the city has three divisions. We have water and wastewater; streets, traffic and Capital Improvement Project (CIP) in the second division and community services.
The water and wastewater division is responsible for providing safe drinking water and the sanitary collection of wastewater for the city of Plano. Our city is the largest member of the North Texas Municipal Water District. Our water system has four pump stations and 1,500 miles of pipe used for the distribution of 21 billion gallons of water per year on average. We're also in change of measuring water quality. We take several tests each day to make sure we're maintaining the highest quality of water in our system. Our wastewater collection system is responsible for 1,000 miles of wastewater pipes and a logistics station. From a department role, we make sure our facilities are in good working order. We also do plant replacements throughout the year.
The streets and traffic division we have is comprised of a street team, drainage team, traffic and signage team, a construction team and a right-of-way management team. The street team is responsible for street and sidewalk maintenance, including 2,300 lane miles of streets, 540 miles of alleys and 1,700 miles of sidewalks. Our traffic and signage team maintains all traffic signals and traffic lights. They do preventative maintenance and inspect the signals each year to make sure everything is in good working order. They also work with the engineering department to make sure traffic is flowing smoothly. Our CIP budget for next year is about $80 million for street maintenance projects. We manage those projects through an inspection teem and a project management team.
We also have a community services division that deals with environmental services like solid and hazardous waste. We have our fleet division with 2,500 vehicles that ensures all city services have well-maintained vehicles and proper fuel. Our asset management team is responsible for the data collection of over 600,000 public works assets.
It's a pretty large department, and we touch everything within the city that people rely on a daily basis.
Where do you draw funding in addition to the budget?
We have utilized the Collin County street bond program in the past. We are not currently using outside funding for that. We have some American Rescue Plan Act funding for infrastructure projects. We have a sidewalk project coming up soon, but the majority of our funding comes from bond funding, which this next year is $50.7 million for street maintenance and overlays, and our capital maintenance fund is just under $30 million.
We have water and sewer funding and drainage funding as well.
What are Plano Public Works' current priorities?
One of the largest priorities we have, and where we have the largest funding, is the streets. A couple years ago, we allocated a $230 million bond over the next four years to go toward street repair and maintenance.
Another project we have for street repair is arterial panel replacements. We'll go through and replace damaged panels and fix any drainage issues we have. We're going through and adding an asphalt overlay to help maintain the pavement for a longer period of time.
What are some major upcoming projects?
We're working on overlay right now on Legacy Drive from Custer to US-75, and we're about to work on Plano Parkway on the west side of town from Park Boulevard to Preston Road. Once we get about halfway through, we're going to move over to Coit Road and overlay Coit from Parker Road to (State Highway) 121. That will all happen in the next couple of months.
How has Plano maintained its level of service?
I think it starts with the overall culture of the city. We are the city of excellence, and our staff understands that. I think they take a lot of pride in what they do. We always want to go the extra mile, and we always try to give information to our residents when they ask questions, so they understand why we're doing what we're doing. We want to be able to respond quickly both with smaller things like a leak in a meter system and with things like a winter storm and other disasters, where we're clearing debris and providing water to those who had their pipes burst. We want to make sure we're taking care of our residents.
How long have you been with Public Works?
I've been with the city since 2015, and I started in the engineering department as a CIP manager. In January, 2019, I moved to the public works department as an assistant director of public works. About a year ago, I was named director of public works.
What have been some of the most rewarding and challenging aspects?
From a rewarding perspective, I love the work we get to do and the impact we have on people's lives. It means a lot to me personally. It's something I do have a lot of passion for. It makes work very meaningful. I'm very fortunate to be a part of that.
A challenge is that Plano is at a point right now where a lot of our infrastructure is hitting that 30-year age mark, or even older. I think one of our challenges is switching our mindset from a new city with a lot of major projects to maintaining the infrastructure we have. We need to be proactive in what we're doing, so we don't wait until we're too far gone and spending more money. We want to be good stewards of our funding and resources, but with infrastructure degrading at the rate that it is, sometimes, we need the funding sooner than we predicted.
Where would you like to see Plano's Public Works in the coming years?
The world has moved towards data, and that's something we've taken on with our asset management team. We have a lot of data in our asset systems that we use now, but there's more to be done. There's a lot of new technology like artificial intelligence coming out, so I really want to be on the forefront of this technology, because it really does reduce time and costs when analyzing a street or water or network. These days, we're really making decisions off of data and not just experience.
