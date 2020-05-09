Adaptable and dependable, teachers are some of the most important people in the lives of many. Educators in Plano are nearing the end of the school year during a difficult moment in history. At Foreman Elementary, first-grade dual language teacher Edda Brown-Maeso has taught from home since March. Now, she’s waiting for the day she gets to see her "little champions" in the classroom again. Brown-Maeso told the Plano Star Courier about how she became a teacher after having a child and what she misses most about teaching face-to-face.
When did you know you wanted to be an educator?
I knew that I wanted to become a teacher back when my oldest son started preschool and I began to get involved in his school’s activities. Seeing the sparkle in the students’ eyes when they worked and were able to do what the teachers explained caught my attention, and I fell in love with teaching right away.
I was so impressed that I decided to change my major to education that same afternoon.
As soon as I entered my first classroom as a teacher 18 years ago, I knew that I’d begun something that would fill my heart forever.
What grade do you teach?
This year I’m teaching first-grade dual language at Forman Elementary.
What is your favorite subject to teach?
I love to teach all subjects, but if I had to choose one it would be reading. Helping my students improve their fluency and comprehension skills through guided reading develops their confidence as readers and prepares them to be successful in years to come.
What are the biggest differences between interacting with kids in the classroom and over the computer?
The biggest difference between interacting with children in the classroom and over the computer is not being physically present to attend to their needs immediately. Children at this age need face-to-face support from their teachers even though they are already familiar with using educational applications on the computer.
Educational platforms offer a variety of online activities, but they don’t necessarily meet every students’ individual needs.
I believe they need social interaction with other students in a physical classroom setting. Some students simply learn better in a collaborative setting than they do on their own.
What do you miss most in the classroom?
What I miss most about being in my classroom is seeing my little champions. Not having the opportunity to see them in the morning when they arrive to school, greeting them with either a high-five, fist bump or a hug, breaks my heart.
I miss getting together in our community circle to start each day and sing together, listening to their stories, and laughing out loud.
It has been a really tough time, but we all know that we will see each other soon.
What were your biggest concerns going into virtual teaching?
My biggest concern going into virtual learning was knowing that I couldn't help my students’ parents with technology in person so that they could help their children at home.
The role of parents and family, which has always been extremely important, has now become much more important.
What are they now?
With virtual learning now underway, my concerns have shifted. Will everything be like before? When will we have the opportunity to return to our classroom and continue enjoying in a group setting how beautiful it is to learn?
What does education look like from now on? I know that many people have the same questions.
The challenge now is to minimize the negative impact that this pandemic will have on our children's learning and education and to take advantage of this experience as a way to accelerate and improve our students' learning.
What do you want your students to know going into the last month of the school year?
I want my students to know that I admire them immensely for all their perseverance and effort during this unprecedented situation. I want them to know that even though we cannot be physically together, they are always on my mind and in my heart.
Although we cannot return to our first-grade classroom, I am confident that they will achieve every goal that they set for themselves. Mrs. Brown will always be here to cheer you on.
“¡Primero, yo voy a ti! ¡Sé que tu puedes, sí!”
