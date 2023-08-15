While slated to be a big development for West Plano, the revitalization of Willow Bend Mall aims to keep existing businesses intact in a more compact area, while offering new experiences for shoppers, rather than full redevelopment.
Artist Rendering Courtesy of Centennial Development
To Peter Braster, Willow Bend Mall’s future facelift will return the mall to its original purpose as a gathering space.
Recently, Dallas-based Centennial released artist renderings of how it plans to revitalize Willow Bend Mall, located near Park Boulevard and the Dallas North Tollway. Built in 2001, the mall serves as a major commercial center for the western half of Plano and the surrounding communities.
“Willow Bend Mall has been in stasis now for a little while,” said Braster, special projects director with the city of Plano. “I think we're really looking forward to a renaissance.”
While slated to be a big development for West Plano, the revitalization of Willow Bend Mall aims to keep existing businesses intact in a more compact area, while offering new experiences for shoppers, rather than full redevelopment.
“I think this transformation of malls is historical,” Braster said. “In Texas, we have this whole idea of a town square. The suburbs came, and we lost the town square. The malls in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s became a new town square.”
To Braster, a combination of good programming, beautification efforts and successful retail businesses create a gathering spot for commuters, shoppers, residents and more.
“I think what's happening now with a mix of uses going back into malls, you realize what we're replacing is going back to its original form, which is a town square,” he said. “The bonus here in Texas is the air conditioning. We're shifting back to a format where we can really make connections with other people, as opposed to the old malls we grew up with.”
In 2018, Centennial launched a $125 million redevelopment project, adding around 420,000 square feet of mixed-use space, evolving the center into a new type of destination with a restaurant cluster, office space, the Plano Children’s Theater and one of five Crayola Experience family entertainment centers in the U.S., in addition to other new attractions.
Looking to the future, the 76-acre plot of land is slated to see more open spaces, class A office space, new retail areas and more.
With the incoming revitalization, Braster said there will be more opportunity to bring authentic businesses and engaging programs to the mall, spurring more economic traffic.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
