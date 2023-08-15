Willow Bend.png

While slated to be a big development for West Plano, the revitalization of Willow Bend Mall aims to keep existing businesses intact in a more compact area, while offering new experiences for shoppers, rather than full redevelopment.

 Artist Rendering Courtesy of Centennial Development

To Peter Braster, Willow Bend Mall’s future facelift will return the mall to its original purpose as a gathering space.

Recently, Dallas-based Centennial released artist renderings of how it plans to revitalize Willow Bend Mall, located near Park Boulevard and the Dallas North Tollway. Built in 2001, the mall serves as a major commercial center for the western half of Plano and the surrounding communities.


