Bakari Abiona Moncrief, 29, has been charged with burglary and is now a person of interest in a homicide investigation.
An affidavit from the Plano Police Department reveals that a person matching Moncriefs’s description was found on a ring camera video to be smashing in the front door window of a Plano home with a large object.
In the video, the man is heard to state that he is not a coward, according to the affidavit.
David Tilley, public information officer with the Plano Police Department, said the video indicated that the person was recorded forcing entry shortly after 6 a.m. Aug. 1.
In the home, officials found that a television set upstairs had been moved from a desk to the floor, and that the set had sweaty handprints on it. An official took DNA swabs from the television set and took the stone used to smash the glass for possible DNA evidence, according to the affidavit.
Moncrief was detained by police later the same morning at a Tiger Mart at the corner of Legacy Drive and Custer Road, about a 28-minute walk from where the burglary had taken place. He had been found charging his phone with an outside electric outlet.
According to the affidavit, Moncrief matched the physical and clothing description of the man who had been seen on the video recording: an African American male of medium build wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, black pants and sandals.
When Moncrief was detained, he stated “I ain’t a coward,” according to the affidavit.
“That statement is also consistent with what was said by the suspect on the surveillance video,” the affidavit states.
On Aug. 1, Plano Police announced that it was investigating the homicide of Plano resident Sarmistha Sen, a 43-year-old clinical research manager for UT Southwestern Medical Center. In the statement, Plano Police said it had identified a person of interest in the investigation who was in custody and had been charged with burglary.
Tilley later stated that the burglary suspect was Moncrief, an out-of-state resident who was in town visiting relatives from a city outside of Plano.
Sen was found dead in the creek area on the Chisholm trail near Legacy Drive and Marchman Way after leaving for an early morning run Aug. 1. She was found near where the burglary had taken place that same morning.
