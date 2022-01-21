Updated at 7:24 p.m. for clarity on timeline of previous lawsuits.
Another lawsuit alleging sexual assault has been filed against a former coach for the Plano-based Cheer Athletics.
The Thursday civil suit was filed by Carrie Methvin, a former family friend of defendant Jason McCartney. Methvin’s complaint alleged that McCartney sexually abused her when she was a minor and nine years his junior.
Methvin’s name is being disclosed in this report due to the fact that she made public comment.
“It is incredibly difficult to come forward against people who were like family to me, but I can no longer remain silent when I have two daughters looking up to me and other survivors abused by the same person fighting for justice,” said Methvin in a statement on Thursday. "My hope is that through this lawsuit, he is removed from any position in which he has access to minors, and he is brought to justice along with every adult who knew about it and failed to act on our behalf. I hope by coming forward, others will find the strength and courage to hold him accountable. I know now I am not the only one, and we deserve peace, closure, and justice after having to deal with this suffering."
The complaint said that Methvin is seeking more than $1 million in damages.
Jody Melton, the co-founder of Cheer Athletics, could not immediately be reached for comment, but she advised other press outlets that McCartney worked at Cheer Athletics’ Plano facility until 2015. It is unknown at this time who McCartney’s attorney of record is.
The suit comes more than six months after two twin sisters filed a civil suit against McCartney. The suit alleged that McCartney, then an employee of Cheer Athletics’ Frisco and Plano locations, committed sexual assault, assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the plaintiffs. The complaint alleged that this incident happened in 2015. In December, another complaint was filed against McCartney by two Jane Does.
The attorney of record for Methvin, Michelle Simpson Tuegel, represented the plaintiffs in all these cases.
