After approving a multifamily development, Plano City Council hopes more downtown and corridor redevelopment will follow.
At an April 10 Plano City Council meeting, a 325-unit multi-family complex was approved 6-1 with one abstention from Shelby Williams.
The complex, slated to be located at J Place and the George W Bush Turnpike, aims to attract professionals who work along the US 75 corridor and need access to DART’s light rail system.
With a four-minute walk from Richardson’s Bush station – slated to have an incoming Silver Line station – the complex will add needed residential units to the city’s corridor, said Adam Brown, a representative from Trinsic Resident Group.
Access to the station and to Downtown Plano will come from an added hike and bike trail connection that will allow residents safe passage across the highway to the south. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments will be available with balconies facing north to mitigate noise pollution.
The development will also consist of two buildings, one with a central garden, courtyard and pool. A floodplain to the south will also preserve some of the property’s green space.
The apartments will replace an existing lumber yard, outdoor storage for a contractor and a one-story industrial warehouse.
Plano City Council member Anthony Ricciardelli spoke in opposition to the development, saying it’s outside of the comprehensive plan and is not a critical redevelopment, unlike other deviations council has approved.
Council member Maria Tu said she was in favor of the development but wanted care and passion put into the project to have a development that represented Plano well. With a good-looking redevelopment, the city could see more corridor and downtown redevelopment, she said. Council member Rick Smith agreed with Tu’s sentiments.
“Don’t put up these Berlin Box apartments you see along 75,” Smith told the applicants. “Put some style into it. That will be the biggest plus.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
