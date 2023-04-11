Apartemnts.png

Planning Director Christina Day said the proposed apartment complex received five letters of opposition and three letters of support. These letters were not adjacent to the proposed development. 

After approving a multifamily development, Plano City Council hopes more downtown and corridor redevelopment will follow.

At an April 10 Plano City Council meeting, a 325-unit multi-family complex was approved 6-1 with one abstention from Shelby Williams.

