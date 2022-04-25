The Plano Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Plano are pleased to announce that applications for Leadership Plano’s Class 39 are now being accepted.
Leadership Plano is seeking individuals who are committed to community service and are interested in strengthening their leadership skills and knowledge of the community.
Spanning nine months from September through May, the Leadership Plano program includes an opening retreat beginning Saturday, September 10, that focuses on team-building and identifying individual leadership styles and techniques. From October through May, the class members gather monthly to examine specific aspects of the community such as education, government, local business and economic development, health and human services, the criminal justice system, the arts, and more.
“Leadership Plano has made a tremendously positive impact on the Plano community and beyond,” Program Director Carole Greisdorf said. “Its graduates serve in numerous elected positions and on non-profit boards through the community and Texas. This program provides a solid foundation for service.”
Participants gain a broad perspective of all aspects of the Plano community, equipping them to become well-rounded leaders ready to apply their skills in a variety of ways. Leadership Plano provides a foundation for long-term involvement in Plano and helps launch a supportive community network of colleagues and friends.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.