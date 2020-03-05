During the investigation of the triple fatality crash on Feb. 17, traffic investigators obtained arrest warrants for 36-year-old Yu Gao of Plano.
The victims of the crash were identified as Yuxuan Wang, 18, Yuchen, Jin, 16, and Jin Chen, 18, all of Plano.
She was taken into custody on Feb. 28 and has been charged with three counts of alcohol sale to a minor and one count of sale of an alcoholic beverage during prohibited hours.
Based on the investigation, it has been determined that speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.
This investigation remains on-going by the Plano Police Department and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
"The over-serving of alcohol within our community will not be tolerated and we will conduct thorough investigations to hold those accountable that do so," Public Information Officer David Tilley said.
"Traffic safety is paramount in keeping our citizens safe and we will continue to work to do what it takes to keep our citizens, and those that drive through our city safe," he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.