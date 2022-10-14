Art-in-the-stars-500x400-1.png
Courtesy of Boeing

Boeing and Space Foundation are partnering to give students an out-of-this-world opportunity. Art in the Stars, a digital art showcase, invites students ages 3-18 to submit digital, space-themed artwork, which will travel to space aboard the next Boeing CST-100 Starliner mission.

Every student artist who submits eligible artwork will receive an official “Certificate of Flight,” signed by Chris Ferguson, Boeing’s flight crew representative and former NASA astronaut.

