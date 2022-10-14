Boeing and Space Foundation are partnering to give students an out-of-this-world opportunity. Art in the Stars, a digital art showcase, invites students ages 3-18 to submit digital, space-themed artwork, which will travel to space aboard the next Boeing CST-100 Starliner mission.
Every student artist who submits eligible artwork will receive an official “Certificate of Flight,” signed by Chris Ferguson, Boeing’s flight crew representative and former NASA astronaut.
As inspiration for their original art, students are encouraged to consider the theme “Breaking Boundaries in Space” and incorporate the diverse historical figures who broke boundaries to become a “first” or blazed trails for those who came after them.
The contest is free to enter. Acceptable formats for submission include drawings, paintings, mixed media, and digital media pieces. All entries must be submitted electronically through ArtShowcase.SpaceFoundation.org between Oct. 10, 2022, and Dec. 16, 2022.
Public education forum scheduled for Oct. 19
The Plano Chamber of Commerce invites residents to a Texas House District 70 public forum on education, scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Academy High School. A networking event will take place at 6:30 p.m.
New business comes to Plano
The Plano Chamber of Commerce welcomed the North Texas Homebrew Supply at an official ribbon cutting on Sunday. Owner Eric Morgan shared his passion for the business and truly stands by their tagline: "Helping Homebrewers Everywhere Brew Better with Quality Ingredients and Community Support". Residents are invited to check the business out at 17811 Davenport Rd., Ste. 11 from Tuesday through Friday.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
