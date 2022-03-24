The ArtCentre of Plano is pleased to announce its next exhibition sponsored by Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital: The Plano Independent School District’s Senior Advanced Placement Student Exhibition. The exhibition will run from Saturday, April 2 through April 21, 2022, with the awards presentation held on Thursday, April 21, from 5:30-6:30 pm.
For more than 15 years, the ArtCentre of Plano has partnered with Plano ISD to allow senior advanced placement art students to hang one example of their art in an exhibition with their peers. Students from Plano Sr. High School, Plano East Sr. High School and Plano West Sr. High School will exhibit works in all mediums.
According to Laura Grundler, Plano ISD’s visual arts coordinator, “The students eagerly look forward to this milestone of their high school career. It is an opportunity for the students to demonstrate what they have learned as well as to salute the incredible art teachers who have inspired and instructed them.”
The ArtCentre’s Executive Director Suzy Jones, says, “This exhibition is always one of the public’s favorites. These students are extremely talented and creative and have worked diligently to enhance their artistic skills. Visitors will be amazed by the variety of the artworks and the artistic brilliance they display.”
The ArtCentre of Plano, located at 902 E. 16th St., is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors are asked to call in advance to ensure that a private event is not occurring at the Centre.
