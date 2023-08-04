As Plano ISD gears up for another school year with classes starting on August 9, here are four things to know about what’s coming to the district ahead of that first class bell:
Employees to receive pay and stipend raises
All district employees will see a 3% pay increase this year. Raises will be calculated using the percentage of the employee’s actual salary rather than the control rate to provide an equitable increase to longer-tenured staff.
Additional adjustments include:
- Increasing starting salary for teachers with a bachelor’s degree with no experience from $58,250 to $60,000;
- Increasing starting salary for teachers with a master’s degree and no experience from $60,250 to $62,000; and
- Increasing district contributions for employee health insurance from $315 to $330 per month.
Starting pay for campus support staff, cafeteria specialists, PASAR after school care, employee child care, bus assistants and other support staff will increase to $15 an hour.
Plano ISD will also use federal relief dollars to provide a one-time retention and new employee stipend of $1,000 for all employees.
Pay adjustments in the new compensation plan will also provide a $2,000 stipend for all special education teachers and a $2,000 increase for school nurses.
Stipends will increase for the following:
- Special education structured teacher to $3,500.
- Behavior instructional specialist to $3,700.
- Bilingual certified teacher to $5,000.
New calendar results in one less instructional day
Per the approved academic calendar for 2023-24, students will have one less instructional day. As a result, all campus-based employees will have one less work day with no reduction in annual compensation.
Free and reduced meal guidelines announced
Plano ISD will offer serve free and reduced-price meals for children served under current income eligibility guidelines.
Families are encouraged to complete an application for free and reduced-price meals at www.schoolcafe.com/pisd, their child’s campus or at 6600 Alma Drive, Suite B.
The application will determine a child’s eligibility for free and reduced-price meals and may assist in the determination of eligibility for other state or federal benefits. Only one application needs to be completed per household. Plano ISD will notify the household of the child’s eligibility. The Texas Department of Agriculture administers school nutrition programs in Texas and offers an eligibility calculator at www.SquareMeals.org/ProgramEligibility.
Vertical alignment continues in Plano high schools
Plano ISD is undergoing a vertical alignment between feeder high schools and senior high schools in order to address challenges due to the district’s unique configuration of 9-10 and 11-12 campuses to enhance cohesion, student engagement and unity.
In conjunction with the district’s strategic plan, the Plano ISD Athletics Department began taking steps to evaluate the athletics program and identify needs to enhance student engagement and participation. Some of the issues identified included addressing small teams at the 10th grade level, as well as increasing player development. Additionally, Plano ISD’s unique configuration, as compared to a comprehensive 9-12 high school model, can cause scheduling challenges with other districts when competing. Recruitment of coaching staff is another challenge of this structure as compared to other districts.
Currently, Plano ISD 9-10 campuses have their own identities. Aligning schools will consist of unifying brands, mascots and colors of 9-10 campuses with their respective 11-12 senior high schools.
Vines, Clark and Plano Senior High Schools’ mascot will be the Wildcats, sporting the colors of maroon and white.
Williams, McMillen and Plano East Senior High Schools’ mascot will be Panthers, with the school colors of black and gold.
Shepton, Jasper and Plano West Senior High Schools’ mascot will be Wolves, with school colors of blue, white and black.
Aligning the schools aims to up school spirit throughout Plano ISD.
Alignment changes will be accomplished in phases over the next three years within the existing annual budgets and in conjunction with projects from the approval of the November 2022 bond election. Uniforms will be aligned starting in the 2023-24 school year, and facility changes will be made in phases during that time.
