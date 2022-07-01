A video of a trafficking victim narrowly escaping a Mesquite man after he punched her in a Plano parking lot went viral on Twitter last week and rekindled a conversation on the horrors of human and sex trafficking.
The surveillance footage captured 29-year-old Ricky Stevenson of Mesquite punching the female victim (which made her fall on the ground), grabbing her by her hair and clothes and forcing her to enter the passenger's seat of his white sedan. The incident took place on Jan. 21, 2021 in the parking lot of a nail salon in the 5700 block of Legacy Drive.
After being forcibly placed in the vehicle multiple times, the video shows the victim escaping as bystanders approached the suspect. Authorities say the victim was prostituted by Stevenson at age 16. She was 17 at the time of the assault, police say.
Stevenson was sentenced to 59 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping, the Collin County District Attorney's Office announced on June 7.
“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare for their own child to be forcibly prostituted by a human trafficker," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a press release. "We’ve now secured justice by forcing that trafficker to pay the consequences. We thank this jury for a sentence that’s both strong and just."
Surveillance footage of the Jan. 21, 2021 incident recirculated on Twitter on June 26 and received over 2.6 million views as of Friday.
Sex trafficking victim escapes from trafficker in Plano, TX pic.twitter.com/x2oSjLbBII— Vindictive 😈 (@VindictiveMMA) June 26, 2022
"The video from the Shops at Legacy parking lot is hard to watch," said Sandy Hennip, a social worker and the Executive Director of human trafficking prevention nonprofit Unbound North Texas, on Tuesday. "Traffickers are often violent with their victims, but that’s rarely how the relationship starts."
Hennip said that traffickers often manipulate their victims through "love bombing," or inundating the victim with gifts, affection and affirmation to cultivate a strong emotional bond.
Sex traffickers will often use a method known as "boyfriending," or posing as the victim's romantic partner while forcing them to engage in sexual behavior for money. This, Hennip says, creates "trauma bonding," or a combination of fear stemming from abuse and romantic affection.
"It is not uncommon to hear in victims the sentiment: 'I hate what he does to me, but I love him and cannot leave him,'" Hennip said. "In many ways, this psychological bondage can be more powerful than a physical constraint."
According to the U.S. State Department, signs that a person is a victim of human trafficking include living with their employer/pimp, an inability to speak alone and signs of physical abuse, among other things.
The Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 1-888-373-7888.
